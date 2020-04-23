If you are thinking about using videos in your marketing campaigns, then there is good news for you.

Shutterstock, a leading global technology company offering high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and music, announced the launch of video subscription plans for marketers and businesses. With a monthly or annual plan, small business owners can access Shutterstock’s 18+ million video clips.

Needless to say, video marketing is an effective tool to build awareness, educate customers, increase engagement, and grow sales.

Thanks to the deep penetration of smartphones and cheap Internet data plans, more and more people are consuming videos now. This has encouraged small business owners to adopt video marketing increasingly. In fact, 85% of small business owners are satisfied with their video marketing.

With Shutterstock’s video clips, small business owners with limited marketing budgets can also leverage the power of video marketing.

What’s Inside Shutterstock’s Footage Subscription

Shutterstock’s video subscription offers millions of stock videos available in 4K, HD, and SD. Subscribers can search for video footage from different categories, such as technology, people, slow motion, nature, business, and animation.

According to the company, it adds around 77,834 video clips weekly. So, you can have fresh video footage each week.

Shutterstock Elements enables you to enhance your video footage with professional quality video effects. Also, you can get an affordable music plan from Shutterstock to find music for your footage.

Currently, Shutterstock offers two subscription plans for individuals, which come with 10 or 20 video clips per month. Subscribers who choose to pay annual billing price up front will get a discount.

If you don’t want to buy a subscription plan initially, you can go for packs of 5, 10, or 25 video clips.

And to cater to the demand for several video clips per month, the company has also come up with solutions for small businesses and enterprises.

With flexible Shutterstock’s video subscription plans, small businesses can easily incorporate videos in their marketing efforts without worrying about challenges involved with producing videos in house.

Jamie Elden, CRO at Shutterstock, said in a prepared statement, “Producing a video shoot can be costly and challenging, particularly in situations where production and location-based shoots are restricted, as they are now. Film producers, video editors and marketers have always leveraged our footage to deliver both continuity in a scene, as well as entire video narratives, but with the additional recent challenges of social distancing guidelines and restrictions on gatherings, today’s producers are looking for flexible resources to help them deliver on projects,”

“With video consumption trends increasing now more than ever, the market needs to quickly and easily access fresh, relevant and affordable content,” Jamie added.

How Small Businesses Can Leverage Stock Video Clips

Videos can play a powerful role in building awareness and increasing sales. However, producing videos from scratch involves a lot of effort.

With the easy availability of Shutterstock video clips, you don’t have to produce in-house videos all the time.

Following are some creative ways you can use stock videos:

Use stock footage to create captivating website backgrounds

Include attention-grabbing footage in your social media posts

Create paid campaigns with relevant video footage to boost conversion

Also, you can use stock video footage in your presentations to leave a lasting impression on your audience.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, illustrations, videos, and music to marketers and businesses around the world. The company has a headquarter in NewYork City and offices in different parts of the world.

Shutterstock has a growing community of around 1 million contributors. And it adds fresh content every week. You can click here to know more about the company.