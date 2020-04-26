Web.com Offers Simple SEO Marketing Solution for Small Businesses

Search engine optimization is an effective tool to build awareness and increase sales. If you’re thinking about using search engine optimization (SEO) to grow your business, then the latest offering from Web.com will excite you.

The Company recently announced the launch of an innovative SEO marketing solution, Simple SEO, to help businesses improve their search engine rankings.

It goes without saying that people search online before buying any product or availing any service. According to the search engine giant, Google, 83% of shoppers used online search before visiting a physical store.

So, being found on search results when potential customers type relevant phrases can improve awareness for your business, increasing sales eventually. And implementing the right search engine optimization techniques can boost the visibility for your business on search results.

Small Businesses And SEO

Though search engine optimization can help small businesses increase their sales, most of them have yet to leverage the power of SEO.

In fact, 29% of small businesses will start a website this year, and not all of those businesses with websites are having an SEO strategy in place. Only 30% of small businesses have an SEO strategy.

So when it comes to using SEO for growth, small businesses have a long way to cover.

If you start using search engine optimization for your business, you can easily get an edge over your competitors as only a small fraction of small businesses are currently running an SEO campaign.

With the launch of Web.com’s SEO solution, small businesses can easily include SEO in their marketing arsenals.

What’s Inside the Simple SEO Marketing Solution from Web.com

Simple SEO is available for both Web.com customers and Network Solution (a brand of Web.com) customers. However, Web.com customers will find it in the Marketing Package.

Simple SEO weeds out the guesswork from the SEO process, and it will enable you to do SEO yourself with an easy-to-use application.

The Simple SEO tool offers you step-by-step guidance to make changes in order to improve search ranking. What’s more, it also allows you to track your progress.

Simple SEO has the following main features:

Complete search engine optimization plan (including local search optimization)

Customized dashboard to track progress

Keyword consultation

The best part is small businesses can easily pair Simple SEO with other Web.com products, including Review Management and Business Directory.

Running a successful SEO campaign demands third-party expertise, and small business owners often don’t have that kind of marketing budget to hire someone for doing SEO.

However, with Simple SEO, small business owners can optimize their websites for search engines at a fraction of the price of what they would otherwise pay to an SEO expert to do the job.

Chris Ortbals, Web.com Group’s Chief Product Officer, said in his prepared statement, “In the past, SEO was complicated and typically required third-party expertise to develop a keyword list and implement a program,”

“Now, our SEO solution makes it a snap to climb the rankings in online search results. It’s never been easier to successfully execute an SEO marketing strategy and dramatically grow your business online,” he concluded.

Benefits of SEO for Small Businesses

SEO is a widely accepted marketing strategy to increase sales. Here are the top benefits you can reap from search engine optimization:

Your business will be able to catch prospects when they’re making up their minds to buy products/services that your offer

You will grow your website relevant traffic (more relevant traffic means more leads, and more leads mean more customers)

Your business can generate leads 24/7 if your website ranks on top of search results

You will build a brand identity when your business appears in search results

Last but not the least, you will get an edge over your competitors. This is because only a small number of small businesses are using SEO now.

About Web.com Group

Web.com is a leading web technology company helping customers around the world build an online presence that yields results. You can click here to know more about the company and its product offerings.