As a small business owner, you’re probably simultaneously reeling from the effects of the coronavirus on your business and the economy and already strategizing your recovery plan. Here are over 25 resources to help you stay informed and get sound advice to keep your business going.

Help from the Government

World Health Organization (WHO). You’ll find: Live conferences, country and technical guidance, travel advice, situation reports, and WHO’s response plan.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce. You’ll find: Business preparedness checklist, guidance for employers and workplace flyers.

Department of Labor/Coronavirus. You’ll find: Resources to help workers and employers prepare and cope with the coronavirus. Plus, a state-by-state list of workforce agencies. Check to see what grants and programs states are offering to small businesses. For example:

California. Employers planning a closure or major layoffs as a result of the coronavirus can get help through the Rapid Response program.

New York. NYC is also offering small businesses with less than five employees a grant to cover 40% of payroll costs for two months to help retain employees. Businesses with less than 100 employees who have seen sales decreases of 25% or more will be eligible for zero-interest loans of up to $75,000 to help mitigate losses in profit.

Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is creating a $5 million program called Small Business 20/20.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). You’ll find: Information for workers and employers about the evolving coronavirus outbreak. Includes links to interim guidance and other resources for preventing exposures to, and infection from, the coronavirus.

State Department. You’ll find: Updates from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). You’ll find: List of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

IRS/Coronavirus. You’ll find: The IRS has created a special section focused on steps to help taxpayers, businesses and others affected by the coronavirus. Also, see Treasury and IRS Issue Guidance on Deferring Tax Payments Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Small Business Help

CDC Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers. You’ll find: Recommended strategies for employers to use now and recommendations for an Infectious Disease Outbreak Response Plan.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. You’ll find: Small business owners in the following designated states are currently eligible to apply for a low-interest loan due to the coronavirus (COVID-19): California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington. Check link for updates.

SCORE. You’ll find: Resources for dealing with the coronavirus. Links to getting online advice from SCORE mentors.

National America’s Beer Distributors. You’ll find: Resources to keep members up to date on the latest tools, safety protocols and information relating to the coronavirus.

A Word About Insurance

If you haven’t already put in a call to your business insurance agent, you should do so immediately to ask about your business interruption insurance and what your policy covers. For now, don’t count on having this crisis covered. Since the 2006 SARS outbreak, many insurance companies excluded coverage for losses due to virus or bacteria. On a positive note, many lawmakers are trying to change the exclusion, so it’s worth it to check in with your agent and contact your local representative.

Medical Resources

Mayo Clinic News Network.

John Hopkins.

National Institute of Health (NIH) Fogarty International Center.

Travel Updates

CDC Travel Information. You’ll find: How to prepare for travel, symptoms and testing, cancelling and postponing travel in the U.S. and internationally.

Expedia travel updates. You’ll find: Look up travel by airline, hotel, etc.