Summit Helps Your Business Survive and Thrive Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Feeling like your small business is on the brink due to the coronavirus pandemic response?
The upcoming Survive and Thrive Growth Summit 2020 will let you know you’re not alone. And that the situation isn’t as dire as it may seem right now.
On April 23, starting at 4 p.m. (EST), entrepreneur and author Ramon Ray hosts this FREE online event designed to give you support and advice to help you survive the coronavirus pandemic now and thrive in the future.
Join Ramon and some of the top small business experts and brands dedicated to helping owners, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and solopreneurs like you for this curated event.
Here’s a look at just some of the expert speakers lined up for the Survive and Thrive Growth Summit:
- Anita Campbell, Small Business Trends founder and CEO
- Chris Costello, AT&T
- Barry Moltz, author and speaker
- Ivana Taylor, DIY Marketers
- Meredith Schmidt, Salesforce
- Jennifer Maher, CEO of 1776
- Brandon Andrews, Gauge founder
- Karen Kerrigan, Small Business Entrepreneurship Council
- Bridget Weston, SCORE
- Mike McDerment, Freshbooks
- Emily Washcovick, Yelp
- John Lawson, ColderIce
These experts and more will share advice and support on dealing with the many challenges small businesses like yours are facing right now and surely will encounter in the future.
In addition to the online events, you can also follow along with the live Twitter chat by following #SurviveThrive.
Check out the event’s website now to register and learn more details about the Survive and Thrive Growth Summit 2020, including how to win one of three Dell XPS computers.
If you can’t make it to the Survive and Thrive Growth Summit 2020, check out our calendar of upcoming small business and entrepreneur events. Note: Some events listed are subject to change, especially those not exclusively online.
