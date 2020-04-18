Small Business Experts Share Advice on Navigating COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has put a grinding halt to physical conferences and events. But entrepreneurs doing what they do, they have found a workaround and virtual conferences are being held around the world.

Survive and Thrive Summit 2020 on April 23, starting at 4 p.m. (EST) is one example. Hosted by entrepreneur and author, Ramon Ray, the event will bring leading brands, experts and entrepreneurs together to address the challenges brought on by the coronavirus.

Dell, AT&T, Salesforce, FreshBooks, Yelp, and SCORE and experts in their field will take part in the multi-hour online conference. This includes our very own Anita Campbell, the CEO and founder of Small Business Trends along with:

Chris Costello, AT&T

Barry Moltz, author and speaker

Ivana Taylor, DIY Marketers

Meredith Schmidt, Salesforce

Jennifer Maher, CEO of 1776

Brandon Andrews, Gauge founder

Karen Kerrigan, Small Business Entrepreneurship Council

Bridget Weston, SCORE

Mike McDerment, Freshbooks

Emily Washcovick, Yelp

John Lawson, ColderIce

The goal of this conference is to inspire and encourage entrepreneurs with curated practical tips and insights for now and the future.

So, if you are an entrepreneur, small business owner or freelancer register for free and you might even win a Dell XPS computer.

Click the red button and register, and don’t forget to take a look at the rest of the online conferences, webinars and other virtual events on the list.

Navy Exchange Service Command Hosts Virtual “We Stand Together” Concert Series

Wi th virtual events becoming the norm now, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Navy Entertainment, has also launched virtual month-long concert series.

This is in response to COVID-19 crisis and the impact it is having across the board. The concert began on April 1, which was the 74th anniversary of the NEXCOM command.

Artists, chefs and entertainers like Thompson Square, lovelytheband, Jason Charles Miller, Dylan LeBlanc, Robert Irvine, the Harlem Globetrotters and Jared Ashley, a Navy veteran and country music artist have taken part.

The concerts are broadcast live every day at 7 p.m. EST on the NEX Facebook page and NEX Instagram account.

You can visit www.navy.mil/local/nexcom/ for more news from the Navy Exchange Service Command.

Don’t forget, while you watch the concert you can donate electronically to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).

OnCrawl Webinar Series

Running from April 16th through May 14th, OnCrawl is going to be presenting a series of 10 webinars on the future of SEO.

The SEObservatory as it is called will bring together SEO specialists to discuss the latest innovations, state-of-art practices and SEO experts’ experience in the field.

You can register here.

Check out the rest of our calendar of upcoming small business and entrepreneur events. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, some events are subject to change.

