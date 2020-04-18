Small Business Experts Share Advice on Navigating COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has put a grinding halt to physical conferences and events. But entrepreneurs doing what they do, they have found a workaround and virtual conferences are being held around the world.
Survive and Thrive Summit 2020 on April 23, starting at 4 p.m. (EST) is one example. Hosted by entrepreneur and author, Ramon Ray, the event will bring leading brands, experts and entrepreneurs together to address the challenges brought on by the coronavirus.
Dell, AT&T, Salesforce, FreshBooks, Yelp, and SCORE and experts in their field will take part in the multi-hour online conference. This includes our very own Anita Campbell, the CEO and founder of Small Business Trends along with:
- Chris Costello, AT&T
- Barry Moltz, author and speaker
- Ivana Taylor, DIY Marketers
- Meredith Schmidt, Salesforce
- Jennifer Maher, CEO of 1776
- Brandon Andrews, Gauge founder
- Karen Kerrigan, Small Business Entrepreneurship Council
- Bridget Weston, SCORE
- Mike McDerment, Freshbooks
- Emily Washcovick, Yelp
- John Lawson, ColderIce
The goal of this conference is to inspire and encourage entrepreneurs with curated practical tips and insights for now and the future.
So, if you are an entrepreneur, small business owner or freelancer register for free and you might even win a Dell XPS computer.
Click the red button and register, and don’t forget to take a look at the rest of the online conferences, webinars and other virtual events on the list.
Navy Exchange Service Command Hosts Virtual “We Stand Together” Concert Series
With virtual events becoming the norm now, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Navy Entertainment, has also launched virtual month-long concert series.
This is in response to COVID-19 crisis and the impact it is having across the board. The concert began on April 1, which was the 74th anniversary of the NEXCOM command.
Artists, chefs and entertainers like Thompson Square, lovelytheband, Jason Charles Miller, Dylan LeBlanc, Robert Irvine, the Harlem Globetrotters and Jared Ashley, a Navy veteran and country music artist have taken part.
The concerts are broadcast live every day at 7 p.m. EST on the NEX Facebook page and NEX Instagram account.
You can visit www.navy.mil/local/nexcom/ for more news from the Navy Exchange Service Command.
Don’t forget, while you watch the concert you can donate electronically to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
OnCrawl Webinar Series
Running from April 16th through May 14th, OnCrawl is going to be presenting a series of 10 webinars on the future of SEO.
The SEObservatory as it is called will bring together SEO specialists to discuss the latest innovations, state-of-art practices and SEO experts’ experience in the field.
You can register here.
Check out the rest of our calendar of upcoming small business and entrepreneur events. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, some events are subject to change.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
More Events
- Advancing Construction Analytics 2020
April 27, 2020, Dallas, Texas
- National Small Business Week
May 3, 2020, Online
- Advancing Preconstruction 2020
May 4, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- TECHSPO New York 2020
May 7, 2020, New York City, NY
- TECHSPO Houston 2020
May 20, 2020, Houston, Texas
- Sales Cruise 2020
May 23, 2020, Baltmore, Md.
- DigiMarCon Caribbean 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference At Sea
May 23, 2020, Baltimore, Md.
- Marketing Analytics Summit – Las Vegas 2020
June 01, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- DigiMarCon West 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, Calif.
- TECHSPO Los Angeles 2020
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, Calif.
- DigiMarCon America 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference
June 16, 2020, Online
- DigiMarCon Midwest 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 17, 2020, Chicago, Ill.
- World-Famous HR Technology Event, Oct. 2020
October 13, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Creative Operations San Francisco 2020
October 14, 2020, San Francisco, Calif.
- Miami’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 20, 2020, Online
- Atlanta’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 22, 2020, Atlanta, Ga.
- Houston’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 24, 2020, Houston, Texas
- Austin’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 26, 2020, Austin, Texas
- Salt Lake City’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 31, 2020, Austin, Texas
- Denver’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
November 2, 2020, Denver, Colo.
More Contests
