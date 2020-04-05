The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has holed up a huge chunk of the global population in their homes.

What does this mean for the billions of economic engines scattered around the world? How are businesses to sustain themselves? If these questions are haunting you, you’re not the only one.

Fortunately, this problem has a solution:

Social media marketing.

Why is Social Media Marketing the Answer?

Let’s look at the main reasons why you should take your marketing online now:

There’s a Sharp Rise in Demand for Online Content

In the quest of killing time, seeking information, and calming ourselves, more and more people are turning to online content. In fact, a report by Facebook revealed that there’s been about a 70% increase in time spent on the application in Italy.

Influencers Make for Budget-Friendly and Effective Partners

Most influencers have it all—a steady following, great expertise, and the resources required to self-create content (even from home). Plus, they have a way with online marketing and know exactly what will work when.

Also important to note is that influencers are not spared from the effects of a slowed-down economy. In this light, they may be more open to negotiating and accepting deals that they perhaps wouldn’t on a normal day.

Small Efforts and Big Results

If you think about it, online marketing doesn’t require much effort. You don’t need big bucks or a lot of resources.

All you need to do is understand the need of the hour, and create content that there’s a demand for. Moreover, a little wit and humor could be an added advantage!

How Can You Leverage Social Marketing During COVID-19?

You’ve been sold on amping up your online marketing efforts. But, how?

Focus on Growing your Accounts, Not on Conversions

We’re living in times where consumer spending has limited itself to the very essentials. So, expecting your online marketing to boost sales right now would be unfair. However, now’s a great time to build your online following, and put out content that’s needed.

For instance, share tips to increase productivity while working from home. Alternatively, share light-hearted content like dog videos and memes.

Partner with Influencers

These are social media personalities that can influence the buying decisions of consumers – even in gloomy times like these. Reach out to them, and step up your online marketing.

This pandemic has forced businesses to look for alternate solutions. If you’re convinced that online marketing is the way to go, check out this infographic by HireInfluence.