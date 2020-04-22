Businesses use software for tons of different functions. Some are more necessary than others. For example, companies are required to file taxes. So using a tax software is pretty much mandatory.

In fact, this is exactly the area that SAG Infotech specializes in. However, the company also offers tons of other programs. Read all about the software firm in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides taxation and business software.

Amit Gupta, managing director of SAG Infotech told Small Business Trends, “We are proudly a full-house service provider, but our tax software is the main thing that is keeping us above our competitors.”

Business Niche

Providing a reliable tax solution.

More specifically, the company has been providing tax software for the last two decades and has more than 40,000 clients.

How the Business Got Started

To provide quality software solutions.

SAG launched in 1999 as a proprietary firm in India.

Biggest Win

Launching the Genius package.

Gupta says, “It launched in the year 2000, and now we have maximum clients of the genius package.”

Biggest Risk

Launching their GEN GST product.

Gupta explains, “It was with accordance with the new tax regime so it was experimental at that time but thankfully It succeeded.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Improving the full software experience.

Gupta says, “If we had an extra $100,000 in our business, we will invest the amount in making all our products more secure, We will also upgrade our server to the topmost level. Additionally, we will also include a digital learning + training program. In a nutshell, we will invest all the amount to make our software environment more robust, more understandable and secure.”

Busiest Business Day

Any tax filing deadline.

Gupta explains, “It is a really interesting fact that Tax filing is mandatory in our country but we receive almost 80% of queries or more workload on the last date of any type of tax filing.”

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program