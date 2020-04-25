This Verizon Small Business Webinar Series Will Help Remote Teams During COVID-19

One of the biggest disruptions the COVID-19 outbreak is responsible for is for the way people work. Working from home or remote work has become the norm for the foreseeable future.

As part of the Small Business Webinar Series, Anita Campbell and Ramon Ray will be hosting a webinar with tips and tricks on how to keep your remote teams productive and satisfied.

Anita Campbell is the CEO and founder of Small Business Trends. A company with remote workers spanning the globe. And this was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramon Ray is an entrepreneur, author and speaker and the founder and producer of Smart Hustle Media.

Together Campbell and Ray will bring you 45 minutes of timely information on how to optimize the performance of your remote team.

The webinar is going to be held on Apr 28, 11:00 am PST or after on-demand. C

Click the red button and register now.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Navy Exchange Service Command Hosts Virtual “We Stand Together” Series

April 30, 2020, Online

Throughout April the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Navy Entertainment, are hosting a virtual month-long concert series in response to the impacts from the COVID-19 crisis.

