This Verizon Small Business Webinar Series Will Help Remote Teams During COVID-19

One of the biggest disruptions the COVID-19 outbreak is responsible for is for the way people work. Working from home or remote work has become the norm for the foreseeable future.
As part of the Small Business Webinar Series, Anita Campbell and Ramon Ray will be hosting a webinar with tips and tricks on how to keep your remote teams productive and satisfied.
Anita Campbell is the CEO and founder of Small Business Trends. A company with remote workers spanning the globe. And this was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramon Ray is an entrepreneur, author and speaker and the founder and producer of Smart Hustle Media.
Together Campbell and Ray will bring you 45 minutes of timely information on how to optimize the performance of your remote team.
The webinar is going to be held on Apr 28, 11:00 am PST or after on-demand. C
Click the red button and register now.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Webinar: Helping Your (Newly) Remote Teams Stay Productive – and Satisfied
April 28, 2020, Online
Next up in the Verizon Small Business Webinar Series, Anita Campbell of Small Business Trends shares tips and tricks from her own experience to help you establish a successful and satisfied remote workforce.
Navy Exchange Service Command Hosts Virtual “We Stand Together” Series
April 30, 2020, Online
Throughout April the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) in partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Navy Entertainment, are hosting a virtual month-long concert series in response to the impacts from the COVID-19 crisis.
More Events
- National Small Business Week
May 03, 2020, Online
- Advancing Preconstruction 2020
May 04, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- TECHSPO New York 2020
May 07, 2020, New York City, NY
- ACES Conference 2020: The Prequel
May 19, 2020, Online
- TECHSPO Houston 2020
May 20, 2020, Houston, Texas
- Sales Cruise 2020
May 23, 2020, Baltmore, Md.
- DigiMarCon Caribbean 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference At Sea
May 23, 2020, Baltimore, Md.
- Predictive Analytics World for Business Virtual Edition 2020
May 31, 2020, Online
- Marketing Analytics Summit – Las Vegas 2020
June 01, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- DigiMarCon West 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, Calif.
- TECHSPO Los Angeles 2020
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, Calif.
- DigiMarCon America 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference
June 16, 2020, Online
- DigiMarCon Midwest 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 17, 2020, Chicago, Ill.
- World-Famous HR Technology Event, Oct. 2020
October 13, 2020, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Creative Operations San Francisco 2020
October 14, 2020, San Francisco, Calif.
- Miami’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 20, 2020, Online
- Atlanta’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 22, 2020, Atlanta, Ga.
- Houston’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 24, 2020, Houston, Texas
- Austin’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 26, 2020, Austin, Texas
- Salt Lake City’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 31, 2020, Austin, Texas
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Brighttalk