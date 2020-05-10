10 Expert Tips for Transforming Your Business This Year

Sometimes, business transformation requires lots of time and effort. But in other instances, small shifts can make a big difference. Whether you’re improving your marketing plan or evaluating your business goals mid-year, here are some tips from members of the online small business community to help you make the most of your business transformations.

Take Digital Transformation Seriously

These days, more and more businesses are having to shift at least some of their offerings to digital. So if you’re falling behind or holding onto an older way of doing things, it’s time to take digital transformation seriously. Learn more in this Marketing Land post by Amy Gesenhues.

Improve Your Content Using These Simple Strategies

Content marketing can be an incredibly effective strategy. But it’s not enough just to have content. If you want to take your efforts to the next level, it’s time to employ some simple strategies to improve your content. Check out this Search Engine Journal post by Roger Montti for more.

Use These Amazing SEO Tools

If you want to step up your SEO efforts this year, you may need to update the tools you use. In this No Passive Income Post, Erik Emanuelli lists some of the SEO tools that experts are using this year. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Evaluate Your Business with This Mid-Year Checklist

The middle of the year is approaching, which means it’s the perfect time for business owners to check in on their 2020 goals. If you’re not sure where to start, use the checklist in this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp as a guide.

Create a Perfect Sales Page

If you want to make more sales online, you need a page on your website that’s set up for really optimizing your sales strategy. In this GetResponse post, Oskar Markiewicz outlines the essential qualities of a great sales page to help you craft your own.

Learn All About the Payroll Protection Program

The Payroll Protection Program is currently available to help small businesses cover some expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic. If you need to switch your strategy or adapt in some way, learn more about how this program may be able to help in this Acuity post by Matthew May.

Boost Engagement with Tactical Local Email Marketing

Email has recently become an even more relevant marketing strategy for a lot of small businesses. If you want to get more out of your email interactions with local customers, read this Bright Local post by Terry Cane for tips.

Write Your Book

Many entrepreneurs have a book idea or two in their brains. If you currently have extra time on your hands, it may be the perfect opportunity to get it out into the world. David Leonhardt of Always Write elaborates here. And members of the BizSugar community also chimed in with their thoughts.

Create a Weekly Podcast

If you’re looking for new ways to connect with customers during this time, you might be interested in starting a podcast to share weekly updates. In this Content Marketing Institute post, Robert Rose goes over a step-by-step guide for getting your new podcast up and running.

Increase Online Engagement

Sharing your marketing messages online isn’t necessarily enough to attract and retain loyal customers. If you really want to garner repeat business, you need to focus on engagement. Ivan Widjaya dives into this subject on the SMB CEO blog.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.