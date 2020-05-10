10 Expert Tips to Give Your Business a Well Rounded Online Presence

Your small business’s online presence includes so many different elements: a website, social media profiles, and even video. Every company’s presence may look a bit different. But developing that presence takes time and careful planning. If you’re trying to create a successful online presence for your small business, read these tips from members of the online small business community.

Establish a Successful Content Creation Process

Content marketing isn’t a one-time marketing task. You need to continually produce new posts, videos, or forms of media in order to really notice a difference. So you need a process to stay on track. This Search Engine Watch post by Dario Supan includes tips to help you develop such a process.

Don’t Ignore SEO Website Design

Your web design isn’t just about creating an aesthetically pleasing home for your business on the web. It’s also about bringing in customers through search engines. In this DIY Marketers post, Ivana Taylor outlines the importance of SEO website design and how it can make a difference for your business.

Communicate Using Video Tools

Your business’s online presence isn’t just about your website and social media. You can also communicate with clients, partners, and team members using video. This Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard outlines how to use these tools during social distancing, but the lessons can apply to many businesses regardless of their situation. And BizSugar members also commented on the post here.

Set Up a Facebook Business Page That Attracts Customers

Aside from your business website, a Facebook page may be the most important online entity that your company uses to reach customers. If you’re just getting a business off the ground or just haven’t set up a Facebook page yet, here’s a guide from Jamal Kahn on the Small Biz Daily blog.

Adopt a Simple Brand Identity

Whether you’re creating a website or designing other marketing materials for your business, you need a brand identity that customers can easily recognize across platforms. In this Bright Local post, Kayla Matthews outlines some of the reasons why this concept is so important for small businesses.

Win Over Followers with Exciting Content Apps

Viral social platforms like Vine and now TikTok have gained a lot of attention over the last several years. Now a Vine reboot is entering the space again. So what platforms should your small business leverage for viral content? Christian Zilles shares some thoughts in this Social Media HQ post.

Make the Most of Marketing Automation

Whether you’re creating content or performing other digital marketing activities, efficiency is key. Automation tools can help you get more done with less time. However, some businesses aren’t sure exactly how to leverage this technology. Check out this 3Bug Media post by Gary Shouldis to learn more.

Learn the Secrets Behind Top Ranking Sites on Google

If you want your website to rank highly on Google, it can help to learn what works for other businesses. In this Biz Epic, Ivan Widjaya takes a look at some of the top ranking sites currently on Google and offers some lessons that other small businesses can take away from these sites.

Boost Traffic with PR Bookmarking Sites

If you want to get more potential customers to your website, PR social bookmarking sites may be able to help. If you’re looking for any of these sites, check out this list from Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging. Then see what other entrepreneurs are saying over on BizSugar.

Use Virtual Tools to Engage Your Clients

Whether it’s on your website, social media, or through chats or webinars, small businesses can often benefit from actively engaging with customers online. But how can you achieve this goal? John Jantsch of Duct Tape Marketing offers a guide in this post.

