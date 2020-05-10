10 Tips for Staying Productive When Facing Small Business Challenges

Even though many businesses are operating differently than usual these days, productivity still matters. Whether you’re working remotely or trying to make up for lost revenue, your business will be in a better position if you’re able to stay on task each day. To help you and your team get as much done as possible, check out these tips from members of the online small business community.

Keep Your Remote Marketing Teams Productive

Your team’s productivity can ultimately make a huge impact on the success of your marketing efforts. If your employees are currently working from home, read this Search Engine Watch post by Ann Smarty for tips on how to keep them productive.

Create a Crisis Marketing Plan

Marketing during a crisis is different than marketing during normal times. If you want your business to succeed through the current pandemic and economic downturn, check out this DIY Marketers post by Tiffani Wroe for tips on marketing during a crisis.

Consider Hiring a Virtual Receptionist

With so many businesses currently operating remotely, handling basic logistics can be a challenge. However, a virtual receptionist may help you restore some normalcy and functionality to your operations. Learn more in this Biz Penguin post by Neil Duncan.

Learn How to Work from Home with Family

Working from home is challenging enough when you’re doing it on your own. But many people are currently navigating this new situation with other family members at home as well. In this Strella Social Media post, Jennifer Hanford discusses the challenges and lessons she’s taken away from this time. The BizSugar community also hosted a discussion on the topic here.

Adapt Your Business During Quarantine

Quarantined employees and customers make it harder to operate small businesses in many industries. So the ability to adapt is key during this time. This UpCity post by Jaques-Corne Botha offers tips for making the necessary adjustments.

Build These Essential Sales Funnels

Sales funnels can help you filter in customers no matter the current situation. If you want to run a successful consulting business, the funnels outlined in this Duct Tape Marketing post by John Jantsch can help you keep those clients constantly rolling in.

Create Your First TikTok Video

With so many small business owners now staying at home, it may be the perfect time to try new things. Especially if you market to young people or want to create viral content, TikTok may be a platform worth exploring. Check out this Social Media Examiner post by Rachel Pedersen for a guide.

Make Money Using Sponsored Blog Content

Whether you already run a blogging business or are looking for ways to increase your income during these uncertain times, monetizing your blog may be worth exploring. In this Blogging Brute post, Dario Supan offers tips for using sponsored blog content to bring in money.

Create a Happy Workplace That Fosters Productivity

If you want your team to get more done each day, you need to create an environment that supports them. In this Process Street post, Jane Courtnell dives into the idea of work anxiety and how companies can create a positive atmosphere. Then members of the BizSugar community discussed the post further here.

Avoid These Stumbling Blocks of Innovative Business Thinking

Innovation is a key to navigating the ins and outs of running a business, especially when circumstances you can’t control start to impact your operations. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling discusses some of the most common stumbling blocks that prevent entrepreneurs from innovative thinking.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.