About Us   |   Advertise
Mark Anderson
Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.
One Reaction

  1. Aira Bongco
    May 29, 2020 at 8:17 am

    A little meticulousness may mean less chances of disputes from consumers and would minimize the chances of unaccounted re-delivery of products. Although one cannot impose everyone to be meticulous, a proper system checking prior delivery would be helpful.

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2020, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap