How to Manage Business Momentum (INFOGRAPHIC)

How do you manage business momentum at your company?

We all have times of lethargy when we lack momentum and feel stuck in a rut. When it comes to running a business, lacking momentum is far from ideal and is not conducive with business growth. So, how do we move forward when fatigue kicks in and times seem difficult?

To give us a kick in the right direction when we are feeling stuck in a rut, MBACentral has composed a ‘Managing Momentum’ infographic. MBACentral is aimed at providing resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Its infographic highlights some important steps business owners can take to gain momentum and get out of a rut.

How to Manage Business Momentum

It shows the importance of managing momentum. 88% of workers spending at least an hour a day procrastinating on a task. Delaying tasks ultimately leads to heightened feelings of stress, illness, and lower quality of work. By continued, day-to-day action, positive momentum is gained, thereby reducing feelings of stress.

Be Proactive

The infographic underlines this importance of be proactive and problems often feel harder than they really are. Leaving things unaddressed can mean that tasks pile up and become even more intimidating.

Live in the Present

The infographic also shows the importance of living in the present. Failing to live in the present and reach goals today will make them harder to accomplish later.

Good Things Come from Negatives

Another key message from MBACentral’s infographic is the importance of turning negatives into positives. It quotes the words of Nassem Nicholas Taleb, author of ‘Antifragile: Things That Gain From Disorder’:

“Some things benefit from shocks; they thrive and grow when exposed to volatility, randomness, disorder, and stressors… Anti-fragility is beyond resilience or robustness. The resilient resists shocks and stays the same; the antifragile gets better.”

Re-emerging After a Setback

The infographic maps out ways in which small businesses can re-emergence after a setback. The first step is to acknowledge what went wrong. Such acknowledgment enables businesses to take control of a difficult situation.

Businesses should also reset their outlook. Rather than seeing setbacks as a deterrent, they should use them as a lesson and as motivation.

According to MBACentral, business owners should improve their business (or themselves) by 1% each day. In 70 days’ time, they will be two times as good as they are now.

Create Goals

The infographic stipulates the importance of creating goals. It advises readers to start with a dream about their objectives. To make sure the goal is motivating, people should write down why it’s valuable and important to them.

Make Lists

The infographic points to the importance of making lists. It cites a study which shows that making a plan to get tasks done can reduce the anxiety of having unfinished ‘to do’s’. Lists also serve as tangible reminders of everything accomplished in a day, week or longer.

Business owners should take measurable action. Such action should include precise amounts and dates to help measure the degree of success.

Steps and goals should begin with the easiest task. With one task ‘ticked off’, the next goal should be easier to accomplish. Eventually momentum to complete other goals quicker and more efficiently will be created.

Use Tech to Help

The infographic points to using tech as a means of helping businesses achieve goals and maintain momentum. For example, the Trello app helps users track projects and tasks with easy-to-use lists. Procraster is another app listed on the Infographic. The Procraster app provides advice on how to overcome procrastination based on a specific mindset.

Check out the full infographic on managing business momentum from MBACentral.org and NowSourcing.com:

