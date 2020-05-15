Pros and Cons of Franchising (As a Buyer)

Buying a franchise is potentially a very profitable way of owning your own business. The franchisor can’t guarantee the franchise business owner will be successful. But studies of the franchise business model have proven franchisees are more likely to be successful than if they had started a business on their own.

Pros of Buying a Franchise

Some of the advantages of franchise ownership could be considered disadvantages by some business owners. For example, listed under “Pro’s” for reasons to buy a franchise you might see these statements:

The franchise system includes guidelines so you can operate the business using the franchise standards.

You will offer only approved products and services as stated in the business model.

Your company will train employees as per the franchise business operating guidelines, as per the training manual.

You will advertise and promote the franchise and its approved products and services as defined by the franchisor.

But as you’re weighing the pros and cons of franchising, what if you view those things as cons? Are you the type of person who would feel operating this way would feel restrictive?

“As a franchisee, you are agreeing to follow someone else’s operating system, often including specific requirements for what marketing materials to use, which suppliers you must work with, and what specific products and services you must offer,” said Len Rainford.

Rainford, with several books published (including Buying a Franchise – The Key to Success) and 35 years experience in franchising, said someone who plans to buy a franchise should consider those elements to be franchising advantages.

“As you come more committed to the idea of pursuing franchising, it is important that you take some time to analyze yourself from a personal and business perspective,” Rainford said. “A well-structured franchising business system provides a level of support that contributes to the success of the franchise.”

Advantages of Franchising

Systems and Support

May include site selection and site development assistance for the business, training for the franchisees and their management teams, support from the franchisor through the buying process, and R & D for new franchise products and services.

You will operate using a business blueprint developed specifically for franchisees. Having a business plan in place will help you avoid typical mistakes made by small business owners.

Franchisees will operate in a protected territory, which isn’t true of typical small business startups. A franchisor is very careful about where the business locates, which is one of the biggest advantages of a franchise.

Financing Your Franchise Business

When you go to a bank to talk about buying a franchise from a franchisor, you’ll stand a much better chance than the average person trying to start a small business from the ground up. It is true new franchisees will pay an initial franchise fee for the right to use the business name. But along with that fee comes the security and reliability of an established business franchise.

Powerful Brand

Franchising with a business that has a well-known name carries obvious advantages. It’s something to consider when you’re weighing the pros and cons of choosing between franchise opportunities.

If your franchise business has a well-known name, you don’t have to focus on advertising to build your business. Customers will use your franchise business because they are already familiar with how it looks and operates.

A brand is one of the most valuable assets of a franchise. Think about it – you’re traveling on an interstate and see a sign for a Cracker Barrel restaurant. You already know what it will look like. You’re familiar with the menu.

As a customer, you decide what business to use and how often to use it. You make those decisions based on what you have found to be true about the brand. You trust the business to live up to your expectations.

Training and Advice

Becoming a franchisee is like getting a big head start to grow a business. Setting up the administrative process? Check. A proven system of franchise operation? Check.

And the biggest Pro in the weighing of pros and cons is this – the advice, training and support from the franchisor don’t stop. That’s because although the franchisees are independently running things, the franchisor wants them to be successful.

And it is not just about the money. It’s also about upholding the reputation of the business. Since the franchise is part of a system, the success of each one benefits the entire system.

Cons of Buying a Franchise

Being part of a system can also be a con of franchising.

Consider this hypothetical example: Cuties Curls is a fictional hair salon franchise. A Cuties Curls customer who is an avid tweeter and poster gets a bad perm. Her experience makes waves (pun intended) on the internet. Customers are now thinking about canceling appointments at Cuties Curls salons across the country.

That’s one of the cons of buying a franchise. The bad acts or events at one franchise can negatively affect the other. Even if you are running a hugely successful and profitable franchise, you could lose everything because of someone else’s bad business decision.

Disadvantages of Franchising

Initial and ongoing fees

After the initial fee, you’ll pay a monthly amount by percentage based on revenue.

Lack of Independence

Once you feel comfortable running the business, you may have ideas of how operations could be changed. Your plans may be restricted by company policy.

Fees and Costs

One of the most important considerations for you should be how much you can afford to spend.

“Within franchising, there is a business model to fit every budget,” said Len Rainford. “Think about how much you are able to invest, how much liquid cash you have and how much you would be willing to borrow.”

Research the market for the sector you want to be in, and research the franchise.

“Take time to carefully review the franchise disclosure document,” Rainford said. “In addition to earnings claims and financial statements, consider any litigation or bankruptcy information in the document.”

Especially ask about the ongoing fees you’ll be expected to pay. Talk to people who own the same franchise. If possible, spend time with the person and employees to get a true sense of how the business operates.

Questions to ask: Are you operating in the black? Have you recovered your investment? Have there been additional costs? If you’ve had disputes about fees, how was that handled?

Remember after the initial cost, you’ll be locked into paying some type of continuing royalty fee. Royalties are usually 4 to 6 percent of your monthly gross revenue.

Legal Requirements

After you’ve done all the research, don’t stop there. Get advice from experts, such as business consultants and attorneys specializing in franchising. Listen to those people, and don’t allow yourself to be pressured by the person selling the franchise.

“Clear, written agreements and contracts can avoid uncertainty and mismatched expectations,” Rainford said. “Make sure you read and understand contracts and agreements before you sign them – once signed, contracts are binding and enforceable.”

Before the business relationship begins, the contract should include a “dispute resolution” procedure, Rainford said. The procedure should include guidelines for mediation.

“Litigation of commercial disputes should be a last resort,” Rainford said. “It is costly, time-consuming, destroys the business relationship and usually has a winner and a loser.”

Your initial franchise agreement may have a fixed term. Once that expires you may have to pay a renewal fee.

Franchise Definitions Vary By State

The definition of a franchise is not the same in every state or country. You can’t rely on the federal definition. You must understand your state’s particular requirements.

For example, we know that franchising is a contract between a franchisor (licensor) and franchisee (licensee). Every franchise is a license. But, not every license is a franchise.

If you make any big changes to how the franchise is run you may have to pay big penalties. Making changes might even give cause to terminate your agreement.

Are the franchise products and services protected from use by the general public in future years? The phrase “All Rights Reserved” is often used by copyright owners to indicate that they have reserved all rights. But when the All Rights Reserved copyright expires, the work becomes available in the public domain. That means that once the copyright expires, there is no means to stop others from making the product or performing the services.

Again, before you sign on the dotted line, get advice from experts.

Conclusion

The franchising pros are on the plus side. Even with a major brand, there’s no guarantee of success. But if you apply hard work and dedication to a proven business model, you’ll be on your way to owning a thriving business.