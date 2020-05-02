Upcoming Webinar Talks About Reopening for Business After COVID-19

The one prevailing theme during the COVID-19 outbreak when it comes to events is the move to virtual presentations. Even though states are starting to slowly open up, it will take some time before conferences are back to the way they were.

With that in mind, here are some webinars you can attend from the comfort of your own home to address some of the challenges you are more than likely facing as a small business owner. One in particular looks at a challenge many small businesses will face very soon.

You will eventually reopen your business. And when you do, you want to make sure you have thought of everything. On Friday, May 8, 2020, you can attend the Reopening Your Business: Things You May Not Have Considered webinar.

Starting at 2 pm ET, the webinar will cover financial issues like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and cash flow; marketing your business to alleviate customers’ concerns; re-designing sales floor layout to accommodate social distancing; bringing back staff, hiring new staff and keeping them safe; alternative business opportunities and tactics (delivery, curbside pick-up, virtual, social media, etc.) and more.

