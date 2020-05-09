Viral Marketing Agency Giving Away $100K Video Campaign

You’ve definitely seen some Harmon Brothers infamous marketing campaigns.

Some of the top-selling products used Harmon Brothers to market products online. And now, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic when small businesses may be feeling low, yours might have a chance to win a valuable marketing campaign from Harmon Brothers.

Harmon Brothers is accepting entries right now for its $100K Poop to Gold Giveaway. The winning business gets a fantastic prize, a Sprint Video Marketing Campaign produced by Harmon Brothers. It’s valued at $100,000!

You have until May 22 to submit your entry for this contest. And the Grand Prize winner is announced on June 26. The best entries will be considered for the Grand Prize.

