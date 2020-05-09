Viral Marketing Agency Giving Away $100K Video Campaign

You’ve definitely seen some Harmon Brothers infamous marketing campaigns.
Some of the top-selling products used Harmon Brothers to market products online. And now, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic when small businesses may be feeling low, yours might have a chance to win a valuable marketing campaign from Harmon Brothers.
Harmon Brothers is accepting entries right now for its $100K Poop to Gold Giveaway. The winning business gets a fantastic prize, a Sprint Video Marketing Campaign produced by Harmon Brothers. It’s valued at $100,000!
You have until May 22 to submit your entry for this contest. And the Grand Prize winner is announced on June 26. The best entries will be considered for the Grand Prize.
Check out other contests and events specifically geared to small businesses in our weekly events calendar below:
More Events
- Sales Strategies for a Fast Rebound
May 12, 2020, Online
- VIRTUAL – CLICK: A series about all things direct-to-consumer
May 13, 2020, Online
- Welcome Back Marketing – Attracting Buyers Back
May 14, 2020, Online
- ACES Conference 2020: The Prequel
May 19, 2020, Online
- Technology’s role in defining and implementing a “New Norm”
May 19, 2020, Online
- TECHSPO Houston 2020
May 20, 2020, Houston, Texas
- Sales Cruise 2020
May 23, 2020, Baltmore, Maryland, USA
- DigiMarCon Caribbean 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference At Sea
May 23, 2020, Baltimore, Maryland
- Predictive Analytics World for Business Virtual Edition 2020
May 31, 2020, Online
- Marketing Analytics Summit – Las Vegas 2020
June 01, 2020, Las Vegas, NV
- Digital Growth Unleashed 2020 – Virtual Edition
June 01, 2020, Online
- Email Innovations Summit 2020 – Virtual Edition
June 01, 2020, Online, Online
- DigiMarCon West 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, California
- TECHSPO Los Angeles 2020
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, California
- DigiMarCon America 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference
June 16, 2020, Online
- DigiMarCon Midwest 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 17, 2020, Chicago, Illinois, USA
- World-Famous HR Technology Event, Oct. 2020
October 13, 2020, Las Vegas, United States
- Creative Operations San Francisco 2020
October 14, 2020, San Francisco, United States
- Miami’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 20, 2020, Online
- Atlanta’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 22, 2020, Atlanta, United States
More Contests
Hi Editor,
Great to see this wonderful Giveaway offer from Harmon Brothers.
I just joined in and so glad to note that this has been curated in BizSugar and few other curating platforms.
Looking forward to seeing the progress of this wonderful event.
Keep informed.
Best Regards
~ Philip