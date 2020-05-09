About Us   |   Advertise

Viral Marketing Agency Giving Away $100K Video Campaign

Published: May 9, 2020 by Small Business Editor In Small Business Events 1
4
Shares
|
4
Email this Article

4
Shares
4
Email this Article

harmon brothers contest marketing giveaway

You’ve definitely seen some Harmon Brothers infamous marketing campaigns.

Some of the top-selling products used Harmon Brothers to market products online. And now, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic when small businesses may be feeling low, yours might have a chance to win a valuable marketing campaign from Harmon Brothers.

Harmon Brothers is accepting entries right now for its $100K Poop to Gold Giveaway. The winning business gets a fantastic prize, a Sprint Video Marketing Campaign produced by Harmon Brothers. It’s valued at $100,000!

You have until May 22 to submit your entry for this contest. And the Grand Prize winner is announced on June 26. The best entries will be considered for the Grand Prize.

Enter Now

Check out other contests and events specifically geared to small businesses in our weekly events calendar below:

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.

1 Comment ▼
One Reaction
  1. Philip Verghese Ariel
    May 9, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Hi Editor,
    Great to see this wonderful Giveaway offer from Harmon Brothers.
    I just joined in and so glad to note that this has been curated in BizSugar and few other curating platforms.
    Looking forward to seeing the progress of this wonderful event.
    Keep informed.
    Best Regards
    ~ Philip

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2020, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap