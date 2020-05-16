A $100,000 Video Ad Campaign Could Be Yours

How about winning a $100,000 grand prize video marketing campaign from Harmon Brothers?

If you have seen ads online, there is a good chance you have experienced their innovative approach to advertising. Squatty Potty, Purple Mattress, Poo Pourri, Chat Books, Fiber Fix and Lumi are just some of the examples.

And during this pandemic, getting a chance to have marketing experts like Harmon Brothers work on your brand is a great way to let people know you are still around.

The $100K Poop to Gold Giveaway is up and running and you have until May 22 to submit your entry and try your luck. The Grand Prize winner will be announced on June 26 with a total value of more than $180,000. But there will be 10 semi-finalists and 5 finalists who will also get over $25,000 and $70,000 respectively worth of valuable advice and coaching from Harmon Brothers.

So, click the Enter Now button and register for your chance to win.

Enter Now

You can take a look at the rest of the contests and events taking place for small businesses in our weekly events calendar below. Please note: some of the events listed in our calendar may have changed or been cancelled due to conditions in the areas where they’re held.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.