DigiMarCon Helps Boost Your Online Marketing Efforts

The DigiMarCon America 2020 Digital Marketing Conference is going to take place online; Live and On Demand.

As more small businesses increase their digital presence, this conference will deliver actionable insights you can use right away.

You will learn how to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, drive stronger consumer engagement and much more. The session will focus on all things digital marketing. This includes building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into the latest digital solutions and techniques.

DigiMarCon America 2020 program is going to be carried out over 3 consecutive days from June 16th to 18th, 2020. In those days there will be 3 hours of live stream content every day split into two one and a half hour sessions with a one hour break in between.

This format will make it possible for attendees to keep their work schedule. If you can see any of the live stream presentations, you can see them with video on demand after the event.

