In the News: Small Business Grants Aim to Help Those Struggling Through Pandemic

Even though some states have begun to emerge from beyond the coronavirus pandemic and businesses begin to re-open, there are still so many small businesses out there struggling financially.

And in the states where most or all businesses are allowed to reopen, it doesn’t mean the financial problems they faced during their state’s pandemic response suddenly go away.

Well, the good news for small businesses is the growing number of grant programs now available to companies who need a little financial assistance right now.

This week, our Annie Pilon compiled a big list of coronavirus small business grants designed to help companies in various industries get back on their feet or help make up for losses they’ve already suffered.

READ: Coronavirus Grants Available for Struggling Small Businesses

It’s no secret that small businesses are facing massive financial challenges due to coronavirus. But there are some options available to help struggling entrepreneurs make ends meet until they reopen or regain some of the business lost during this unprecedented time.

For the rest of the week in small business news, check out our weekly roundup of headlines below.

Small Business News

The updated Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) April 2020 hotel report takes more into account the impact of COVID-19. And as expected, things may get worse before they get better. So much so, CBRE says the revenue per available room (RevPAR) for hotels will recover to 2019 levels by 2023.

GiftUp, software providers for selling business gift cards online, has partnered with TouchTunes. TouchTunes are the leading providers of digital jukeboxes in bars and restaurants across the US. The partnership involves the companies co-launching a charitable initiative to support establishments affected by COVID-19.

Web.com Group, a leading domain registration and web development services provider, has introduced a cyber security solution for small businesses. Partnering with online security experts SKOUT Cybersecurity and mobile security specialists Lookout, Web.com has introduced a new, end-to-end Cyber Security Solution. Web.

Are you going to interview job candidates for your small business? If yes, then you should try to make them relaxed in order to better evaluate them because many job candidates feel anxious during interviews. And interview anxiety often rattles the performance of interviewees.

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Vijay Sundaram who is Chief Strategy Officer at Zoho about the next round of PPP funding for small business. We also discussed how the program can better serve small companies and what else the federal government could do to help. Congress approved another $310 billion of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

How do you manage business momentum at your company? We all have times of lethargy when we lack momentum and feel stuck in a rut. When it comes to running a business, lacking momentum is far from ideal and is not conducive with business growth.

Small business owners in Philadelphia can access news and resources needed to run their businesses efficiently. It’s an independent site called SmallBizPhilly.com. The site features a news section with updates relevant for small businesses in Philadelphia. There’s also advice, profiles of local entrepreneurs, and even a business directory. SmallBizPhilly.

Vimeo recently launched a new “Stories in Place” video collection featuring stories of small businesses adapting through the days of coronavirus. Staff at Vimeo picked these videos during 12 days of sheltering in place. Each filmmaker received a grant to make a video about a small business they love and how that business has been impacted by the pandemic.

Today’s employees receive more than 576 emails annually, according to a recent report from GuideSpark, a provider of business communication solutions. That means your team has to sift through noise to find the critical messages. This can lead to missed messages, overwhelm, and confusion, which ultimately means less effective employees.