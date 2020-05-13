Salons and spas are plentiful in major metropolitan areas like Manhattan. But that leaves some consumers traveling long distances for quality spa services like waxing.

So The Brazi Shop’s founder wanted people in her own community, the Bronx, to have access to the same level of service right in their own backyard. Read about her expertise and how the business has evolved in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers wax services for textured hair.

Owner Aniusha Ortiz told Small Business Trends, “The Brazi Shop is known for our expertise in the removal of texture hair. Our most popular service is the Full Brazi (Full Brazilian Wax). We are a 5 star business on Yelp & Google whose clients rave about the relaxing, safe, clean environment, and friendly dynamics.”

Business Niche

Providing a safe and comfortable experience for those with textured hair.

Aniusha perfected her waxing techniques over the past five years to safely remove textured hair without harming the skin. She also uses a lavender infused hard wax in all intimate services to improve comfort and results.

How the Business Got Started

To provide services she wanted — close to home.

Ortiz says, “I wanted to find a way to serve my community and create a polished, laid back, safe space for women where I was born and raised: The Bronx. Salons are a dime a dozen uptown, but I wanted to open a specialized salon where women could bask in self-love—even for a brief moment. Then, I thought, why not become what I yearned for?”

Biggest Win

Investing in a dedicated location.

Ortiz adds, “My biggest win was opening up the doors to my brick and mortar this past July. Prior to that, I rented services rooms within salons within the neighborhood, and even serviced clients out of my apartment. Opening up The Brazi Shop allowed me to give back to the women in my community (and the tri-state area). We no longer have to travel into the City for a quick escape.”

Biggest Risk

Opening the brick and mortar location.

Ortiz explains, “I took a risk, taking out a 20k business loan with the help of the Small Business Administration. Specialized salons are very rare in the Bronx, other than hair salons. The lack of education regarding waxing is very limited, and competition (hair, nails, and eyebrow salons) could’ve made it difficult for our community to accept us. However, with the help of our existing clients, social media, inviting atmosphere, and desire to educate our clients we have been able to stay a float.”

Lesson Learned

Leave room to scale.

Ortiz says, “[If I could do it over again], I would take my time looking for a commercial space that was affordable with room to grow. The Brazi Shop is growing and we would like to expand, however, our location is pretty small and doesn’t allow at the moment.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Expanding.

Ortiz elaborates, “I would use it to move into a store front location where I would hire other license wax specialists to service more women, and host women empowering events.”

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program