How to Trust Your Remote Employees (INFOGRAPHIC)

Working from home has become the new normal for many workers. Some workers are thriving in remote working conditions, preferring to work from home in the future. For businesses and managers new to homeworking, this unchartered territory brings obstacles and challenges.

One such obstacle is trust.

Trusting Remote Workers

To shed light on the issue of trust in this new climate of remote working, Online Psychology Degrees have compiled an infographic. The Trusting Remote Workers: The New Normal infographic highlights current working trends. The research explores workers’ thoughts about working from home.

The research shows that 91% of workers say they experience better work/life balance when working from home. 76% said their productivity and focus in increased and 78% say homeworking reduces stress.

Employers see the benefits of homeworking too, but many have concerns about trust. Online Psychology Degrees’ infographic outlines the psychology behind why it’s so important to trust remote workers.

The Value of Trust

With employees at organizations that feel trusted when homeworking, 106% feel more energy at work. Showing trust in employees results in 76% of employees feeling more engaged in tasks. Trust also equates to lower stress levels, with the research noting that 74% of employees saying feeling valued when working remotely lowers stress levels. 40% of workers say they are less likely to experience burnout when feeling valued at their organization. 29% says they have higher overall life satisfaction by feeling valued when working at home.

How Can Employers Show Trust in Remote Workers?

The infographic maps out ways that employers can show trust to homeworking staff. One such was is to encourage self-direction. The infographic cites a 2014 study, which found that nearly half of employees would forgo a 20% raise for greater control over how they work.

76% of workers reported their best workdays are when they make progress on goals. Subsequently, allowing for achievement is another strategy employers and managers can adapt to help workers feel trusted in remote conditions.

Be Transparent

The infographic also quotes a study that found that workplace engagement is greatly improved with daily communication from leaders. To help employees feel trusted and valued when working remotely, it is important for employers to practice transparency.

The Future of Work

Of course, there is nothing entirely new about homeworking setups. As Small Biz Trends noted in a 2018 article, there are many reasons teams prefer to work from home.

With COVID-19 forcing employers to offer homeworking, the pandemic has shown how effective remote working can be. Consequently, many employees are thriving in the current working climate, with 78% saying they feel healthier working from home.

With more workers preferring to work from home, employers would be wise to rethink working setups post COVID-19. That said, as the infographic shows, remote conditions need to be right, including providing workers with trust and transparency.

The key message delivered by Online Psychology Degrees’ infographic, is, as quoted from the research:

“With an emphasis on trust, any remote team can survive and thrive.”

Trust Remote Workers: The New Normal Infographic

READ MORE: