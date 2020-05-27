Some businesses treat marketing as a one-size-fits-all solution. However, today’s entrepreneurs require a variety of different strategies and a Unique Marketing Approach to get their messages across. Additionally, each one may include a completely unique mix of strategies.

Spottmedia aims to provide this completely customized and unique marketing approach to small businesses. You can read more about the company behind this approach below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers tailored marketing solutions for businesses.

Founder Rucien Petersen told Small Business Trends, “Our services include video, newsletter creation and management, micro influencer management and social media management with content creation tailored to the business.”

Business Niche

Providing quality service.

Petersen says, “We deliver on what we promise and micro manage our clients marketing along with additional tips, information and value to make sure our clients are ahead of their competitors.”

How the Business Got Started

With lots of research.

Petersen conducted research within the small business sector. And he found that many small business owners face challenges when it comes to their marketing solutions. More specifically, many struggle with time and efficiency. So he decided to come up with a solution.

Biggest Win

Acquiring a franchise.

Petersen explains, “We had to fly to another province to pitch for the business. And there was no guarantee that we would get the client. It was a risk 50/50 shot. And it paid off. We are now managing seven franchises. And we are happy about it because we can now add value and a marketing support system to their business.”

Biggest Risk

Flying to another province to try and attract a new client.

Petersen says, “Costs were incurred. And if we did not receive the business we would have taken a hard knock financially.”

Lesson Learned

Find a knowledgeable mentor.

Petersen adds, “When you start a business you don’t know everything and a mentor can guide you, provide support and help you to become aware of these pitfalls.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Automated systems and marketing.

Communication Style

Fully open.

Petersen explains, “No-one is higher than the other. We believe that everyone’s opinion matters and that everyone part of the team can contribute and make a difference no matter how small or big.”

* * * * *