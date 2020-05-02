Over half (57%) of Americans say they would prefer to work at home in the future. This statistic was unveiled by a survey by Metova, a leading provider of mobile, web and IoT solutions.

Metova’s April 2020 survey analyzed the responses of over 1,000 consumers who are currently working from home due to COVID-19. The respondents were asked their thoughts on issues related to technology, security, productivity and more.

Majority of US Workers Prefer Working at Home

The most striking finding was that 57% of respondents admit they would prefer to keep on working from home. Almost half (48%) said they are more productive working from home. 68% of those surveyed said there are other people working from home in their household.

For small businesses, the findings of the research provide some food for thought. With workers preferring working at home and deeming it more productive, maintaining work at home options in the long-term could be a shrewd move.

Technical Glitches are Concerning

The survey also highlighted concerns related to home working and what employers should do to help improve home working environments. For example, 31% of respondents said they think working from home is less secure than being office based. 18% believe their employer does not have clear security and password guidelines in place. 53% of participants said they have experienced glitches during video conferences.

Jonathan Sasse, president of Metova, spoke about the importance for employers to make work at home procedures more seamless.

“We’re seeing a significant split among those who are new to working from home due to COVID-19 with a large group saying they are more productive and prefer to work from home, though almost half still prefer the office.

“Because of this pandemic, we’ve seen the impact of an entire workforce attempting to work from home. As a result, employers may need to rethink their entire plan for working from home and their policies and practices going forward,” Sasse continued.

Improving Work at Home Efficiency

The key message from Metova’s survey is that the COVID-19 pandemic has ignited enthusiasm for working at home. However, to ensure work at home endeavors are as productive as possible, businesses should work on ironing out employee concerns. Such concerns include issues with security and passwords. The technology workers rely on at home should be evaluated to ensure video conferencing and remote communication is as seamless and glitch-free as possible.

Metova’s Remote Work During COVID-19 Infographic