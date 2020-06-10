10 Tips for Making the Most of Popular Online Marketing Channels and Tech Tools

Marketing a business requires several tools and platforms. From Facebook to blogging, understanding the options available and their features can go a long way. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community to help you make sense of these popular marketing channels.

Create an Effective Facebook Content Calendar

If you want to make the most of your Facebook marketing strategy, you need to post regularly. But coming up with enough content can be tricky. In this Social Media Today post, Andrew Hutchinson outlines Facebook’s guidelines for creating your very own content calendar.

Learn About Google’s Latest Update

Google is constantly updating its technology to provide more relevant search results to users. This means that businesses that want to improve their SEO need to learn about new updates so they can tailor their strategies. Neil Patel elaborates on the latest update in this blog post.

Consider These Factors Before Spending on OTT Advertising

The increased popularity of streaming services has changed the way many companies view TV advertising. However, before you adjust your spending, there are some important things to consider. This Target Marketing post by Adam Ortman and Shari Slackman discusses further.

Choose the Right SEO Tools

If you want to really step up your SEO strategy, adding the right tools is a must. In this Cybernaira post, Adeshokan Shamsudeen goes over some of the different types of tools so business owners can choose the best ones for their needs. BizSugar members then discussed the post here.

Successfully Launch a Blog

Blogging is far from a new strategy for businesses. But some are just starting to consider it as a way to clearly communicate with customers and others in the industry from afar. If you’re thinking about launching a blog, the tips in this Blogging Brute post by Mike Allton may help.

Add a Call to Action in Blogs

If you use a blog to market your business and communicate with potential customers, it’s important to have a goal in mind for each post. And sometimes, adding a clear call to action at the end of each one could help you achieve those goals. Dave Brown explores that concept in this Small Biz Daily post.

Use Venmo to Build Your Brand

Venmo is a popular mobile payments platform that many businesses and individuals already use to collect money and pay others. But it can actually be more than that for businesses. In this DIY Marketers post, Sydney Wess shares tips for using Venmo to build a brand.

Use These Steps for Keyword Research

If you want to bring more visitors to your website, you need to choose the right keywords. And that requires research. In this Duct Tape Marketing post, John Jantsch offers tips for doing just that.

Consider These New Tech Devices

Using tech to run your business isn’t just about choosing software programs. There are some hardware devices that could also have benefits for business users. Ivan Widjaya lists some of these various products in this Biz Epic post.

Learn How Duplicate Content Affects Your SEO

If the content on your website is the same as content posted elsewhere, it could have a major impact on your search rankings. If you want to avoid issues, check out this Pixel Productions post by Anmol Kumar. Then see what members of the BizSugar community have to say here.

