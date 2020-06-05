ActiveCampaign Launches New App to Keep You in Touch with Customers

ActiveCampaign, a cloud software platform for small businesses, has announced the launch of a new mobile app. The app is designed to help businesses communicate faster with customers and accommodate for always-connected consumer demands.

New ActiveCampaign Mobile App

The ActiveCampaign mobile app enables businesses to operate more agilely than if they relied solely on desktop all-in-one solutions. The mobile app allows small businesses to respond quickly to customers and communicate with them at the right time, so they are never left waiting to connect with a business.

From one convenient mobile app, users can manage sales teams, view pipelines, and create deals, while on the go. Businesses can also manage and view 1:1 and marketing communications. They can see the results of marketing campaigns from the convenience of their mobile device.

ActiveCampaign Conversations

Through live chat, email and a unified inbox, the supplemental ActiveCampaign Conversations app allows businesses to generate collaborative experiences from anywhere.

During these difficult and challenging times, it is more important than ever that businesses communicate with customers quickly and efficiently. Being able to connect with customers while on the go, mobile phones are proving one of the most prevalent ways to maintain customer communication.

Such is the demand for being able to communicate with customers efficiently and instantly from a mobile device, ActiveCampaign saw a 25% increase in usage in less than a month. This trend is expected to continue, with the cloud software developers forecasting adoption of the mobile app will double by July.

Catering for Always-Connected Demands

By providing small businesses with the tools to complete core tasks while on the go, ActiveCampaign is helping small businesses meet the changing demands of customers.

As Tony Newcome, ActiveCampaign’s CTO, comments in the press release about the expanded customer experience.

“”Business leaders don’t have time to be anchored to their laptop, and customer expectations of businesses have never been higher in today’s always-connected world.

“As we look ahead to where to add value for our customers, mobile tools are integral because customers want more efficient and personal communication across the entire customer lifecycle. ActiveCampaign’s mobile apps expand how all businesses can access a customer-centric view, by providing the core functions necessary to deliver an incredible experience at any time — a cornerstone of Customer Experience Automation,” says Newcome.

A Seamless ActiveCampaign Onboarding Experience

Both the ActiveCampaign mobile app and the Conversations app can be downloaded for iOS and Android. Customers that are new to the ActiveCampaign platform can benefit from free migration and implementation to ensure a seamless and efficient ActiveCampaign onboarding experience.

