AirDroid Remote Support Uses an AR Camera to Provide Help in a Single App

The integration of Augmented Reality (AR) in AirDroid Remote Support promises to dramatically improve customer support.

Imagine having the instructions from a customer support center, instructor or business directly on your smartphone. This feature will add a level of efficiency that will make your workforce more productive because they will be able to resolve more issues.

AirDroid Remote Support

For small business owners that can ill afford to make more service calls, it will mean solving problems remotely. This in turn will improve customer satisfaction and long-term retention, not to mention saving a lot of money.

The CEO of Sand Studio, Anson Shiong, which makes AirDroid Remote Support, explains what this innovation means in the emailed press release.

Shiong says, “Instead of the traditional and agonizing way to solve issues through phone support without actually seeing what’s happening on the screen, this new solution will make the entire experience much more pleasant for both sides. The result is greater customer satisfaction scores and lots of valuable time saved for the customer support team.”

The Solution

As a mobile device management (MDM) solution provider, Sand Studio has been in the mobile ecosystem since 2011. The integration of AR is another evolution in harnessing all the capabilities of today’s smartphones and optimizing them to make businesses and their workforce more efficient.

With the AR camera capability, companies can provide support by directly viewing what the customer is seeing. The AR camera uses up to eight 3D markers to pinpoint real objects for a much clearer view of the situation. This makes it possible for the support staff to give real-time guidance to start addressing the problem.

Your employees can drop the 3D markers onto real-world objects so the customer knows exactly what they are talking about. This alone can save your company hours when dealing with many customers throughout the day, week and months.

The viewing capability is part of a screen-sharing feature that allows both parties to communicate in real-time. The intuitive and interactive screen-sharing capability makes it possible to deal with software and hardware issues more efficiently.

Furthermore, both the customer and support staff can exchange essential information. The customer can see each direction on their device and the result of that action is also readily available to the support staff. Additionally, features such as text, file sharing and voice recording are also available in different scenarios.

With so much information being exchanged in each conversation, privacy is of paramount concern.

Privacy

The AirDroid platform delivers a high level of privacy by limiting what the support staff can see. According to the company, they only have viewing access to the device. This means they can not control it.

When a session is initiated, both sides must enter a hard to decipher 9-digit code. Once they start, the communication and data transmission is encrypted to further protect the privacy of the customer. If at anytime a customer doesn’t feel comfortable about sharing sensitive information, they can pause the screen share feature.

The Benefit to Small Businesses

Eliminating redundancies and maximizing resources is a must for small businesses. When it comes to servicing customers the process can get very expensive. For a small company, this might entail driving to a location for the simplest of issues.

The AirDroid Remote Support has the capability to remove these types of expenses for small business owners. With this technology, you will only have to go to a location for major issues. Small problems can now be addressed remotely and get your customers going without wasting their time as well as your resources.

AirDroid Remote Support for Business is now available with a 30-day free trial.