FreshBooks Launches Collaborative Accounting Professionals Program for Small Businesses

The new FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program attempts to connect modern accounting firms with small businesses.

Just launched last week, the new program takes aim at small businesses which don’t necessarily consider their bookkeeping the strongest asset. And they try to connect accounting firms or solo accountants with those small companies to help them gain valuable insights about their business through a collaborative approach.

FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program

“When small business owners can use technology they’re comfortable with, accounting professionals get timely data that allows them to provide so much more than bookkeeping or compliance support,” says Twyla Verhelst, CPA and head of FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program.

“Small business owners benefit immensely when their accounting partners offer forward-looking analysis and advice. It sets the stage for success,” Verhelst adds.

Joining the Program

An accounting firm or professional can join the program and when they do, FreshBooks says they’re joining a community connected with current users of the platform already popular among small businesses.

Many times, those small business users aren’t getting the full range of what FreshBooks has to offer and the new program can link them to a member of this new program to help get:

Analytics

Reporting

Strategy coaching

So, it’s more than just keeping the books, it’s about being able to read inside the numbers in the books. That insight can help a small business owner make vital decisions about the next steps their company will take.

Members of this new Accounting Professionals Program get some extra perks from FreshBooks when they recommend some of their clients to start using the already popular program. Those include some discounts on FreshBooks products and commissions, too.

Webinar

A webinar series kicks off the program.

“The Future is Collaborative” webinars are a three-part series featuring several leading accounting professionals:

There are still several chances to check out these webinar sessions in the coming weeks:

Building an Advisory-Based Practice, Wednesday, June 17, at 1 pm EST. This session is hosted by Claire Van Holland, Founder of The CV Ledger

Wednesday, June 17, at 1 pm EST. This session is hosted by Claire Van Holland, Founder of The CV Ledger Cultivating Relationships with Creative Clients, Tuesday, June 23, at 1 p.m. EST.

You can learn more about the FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program here.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks sells accounting software. The company has customers in over 100 countries. They have helped over 20 million clients. They offer expense management, time tracking and invoicing tools. And other online payment services. They are headquartered in Toronto with offices in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Netherlands and Amsterdam.

