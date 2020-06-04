How to Learn New Skills Fast (INFOGRAPHIC)

One of the insights many people gained from all the time they had during the lockdown is how easy it is to learn a skill with today’s digital ecosystem. And the new infographic from Fast Online Master’s developed by Nowsourcing is going to teach you how you can learn these new skills fast.

Titled Tricks to Learn Any Skill Fast, the infographic highlights the value of lifelong learning along with ways to learn quickly. This is critically important because being able to acquire new skill sets quickly is essential moving forward in the workforce. And this requires people to become lifelong learners.

Learn New Skills Fast

According to the report in the infographic, 73% of American adults consider themselves lifelong learners. While 50% of Americans feel they are under-skilled and they fear missing out on growth opportunities.

The good news is there are more learning platforms than ever. So, taking a course, lesson or tutorial is as easy as typing in the skills you want to learn in Google. You can find everyone from premier colleges and universities to experts in their field offering free and paid learning opportunities.

The report says the benefit of lifelong learning translates into helping you adapt to unanticipated changes quickly. This includes losing your job, changes in your duties in the workplace, and technological advances.

Additionally, learning new skills delivers personal growth and benefits across the board in your life. In the survey for the report 64% say they make new friends and connections, 58% are more involved in their community. And 43% are more open to taking volunteer opportunities.

Other benefits and improvements include better memory, an increase in language skills and a feeling of accomplishment. Furthermore, those with new skills say they are ready to take on new challenges and ventures. So, what are the tricks for learning a skill fast?

Tips for Learning New Skills

Fast is relative to what you are learning. However, the principles in the infographic can be applied to any new thing you are learning. Here are the steps as outlined in the report.

Set A Goal Knowing your ultimate goal is the first step to learning anything It’s what will keep you consistently progressing, especially when things get hard Define your goal concretely ? make a list and check off for momentum

Break It Down Start by doing some research into whichever skill you want to master Keeping in mind your specific goal and overall purpose Start listing all the components involved, no matter how small It helps to start thinking analytically from the very beginning

The DISS Method Deconstruction: How can I break down what I need to know? Selection: Which steps should I focus on first in order to get the ideal outcome? Sequencing: In what order will it be easiest to learn these steps? Stakes: What are the consequences if I am not able to complete my task?

Practice Focus solely on your task ? Avoid distractions as much as possible Split practice time into concentrated periods, multiple times a day or week Visualize yourself accomplishing your goals



Accomplishments and Failure, the Science

The report reveals our brain chemistry changes every time we learn new things. This is because different activities are capable of increasing the strength of synapses when you learn a new skill. And the more you practice the new skill, the easier it is for your brain to do the work.

Failure is also just as important in stimulating your brain in different ways. The report suggests tracking a difficult problem without any instruction or assistance. The process of trying to solve a problem alone and not coming up with an answer has its own rewards.

Citing the Singapore National Institute of Education, the report says the process of going at it alone generates ideas about the nature of potential solutions. And the benefit of this exercise is that it increases the ability to solve similar problems in the future.

As Benjamin Franklin said, “An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.” And as technology continues to evolve at faster rates, investing in knowledge is the only way to keep up with the new skillsets you will need to get a job or keep your business ahead of your competition.

Take a look at the infographic below for more.