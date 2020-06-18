Lightspeed Introduces New Ecommerce Tools for Small Businesses Going Digital

Lightspeed has unveiled its latest Lightspeed eCommerce features for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) which provides sales support for online shopping across multiple channels. The new feature will help boost online shopping through incorporating inventory management, delivery, marketing and reporting tools on one platform.

Lightspeed Ecommerce

The offering includes capabilities such as live preview to test the look of an online store prior to going live. In addition, its Multi-Location Inventory tools help users to display inventory for all store locations online, so no sale is missed. This will help provide personalized experiences, making online shopping experience fast and efficient.

Omnichannel the Next Frontier

“Omnichannel is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have, and it is important for us to constantly innovate in the retail, eCommerce and hospitality space, so we can continue to support retailers and restaurants as they digitally transform their business”, says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed.

The solution comes with support in 14 languages and works in multiple currencies. The Lightspeed Loyalty program helps you to offer a points-based loyalty program for repeat customers as well.

Furthermore, integration across social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with your online shop is possible. This comes with built-in SEO tools to drive traffic to your online store.

The company has also made improvements to its shipping and delivery services as well. Through its shipping broker service, merchants can now immediately access shipping rates and labels via Lightspeed eCommerce. Through the curbside pick-up, customers can shop curbside for convenience and flexibility.

Furthermore, customers can also opt to make appointments with their favorite merchants in a risk-free environment to pick their orders. Customers also have up to date information on their orders through shipping tracking codes.

The onboarding process comes with a 24/7 customer service available for both new and existing merchants. Lightspeed’s basic starter plan comes with a 69$ subscription fee. And it includes your own retail POS and payment features. The more robust plan set at a $229 monthly subscription comes with analytics, a loyalty rewards program, integrates with your accounting software and your online store, and others.

More Online Shopping in the Post Lock Down

As the global economy begins to re-open entrepreneurs are entering a new paradigm of business with online shopping. With social distancing and store closures, consumers have turned to online shopping to buy groceries, daily necessities, and other products. Lightspeed’s latest offering is in response to an uptick in its eCommerce volumes processed by its retailers. In April alone the cloud Point of Sale (POS) provider saw a 400% increase in eCommerce processing among its users.

Since the outbreak, there has been a surge in online purchases as consumers started to buy online over health concerns. Study shows 87% of Americans are now shopping online, and 64% say they’re replacing weekly shopping trips with online orders. Signaling a promising sign for retailers post lockdown.

Not only shopping but people are also checking out new online outlets. In the same study, more than half (55%) of Americans have purchased items online from websites and retailers they have never shopped with before. Despite the renewed interest in eCommerce, consumers seem to favor those methods that have the strongest protection against fraud and losses.

