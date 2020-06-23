3 Customer Experiences That Get Social Media Attention

What gets your customers to share their experiences at your store with their friends? That’s what Avionos wanted to know in a recent survey it conducted.

The survey finds, quite simply, that these factors lead to people sharing their great shopping experience with their friends and followers:

Streamlined experience

Convenience

Simplicity

3 Factors of a Memorable Shopping Experience

In its latest study, Avionos reveals a streamlined experience, convenience, and simplicity in online and in-store purchases factor high among customers. It highlights both sides have something to teach each other when it comes to satisfying customers’ expectations.

In the survey, Avionos had 1,250 online shoppers who have shopped online within the past year. It reveals shoppers prefer traditional retailers over digitally native brands when it comes to relationship building and loyalty programs. This is despite digitally native brands have an edge over traditional retailers in regards to in-store experiences, highlighting the need for them to brush on their customer experience.

To start with traditional retailers, need to work on their eCommerce experience as just 52% say they were strong on that index. Conversely, 70% of shoppers see a simple and easy ecommerce experience as their top priority when shopping online at digitally native brands according to the survey.

Digital brands also deliver great in-store experiences with 75% of customers giving them the nod over traditional retailers. The report says bad customer experience is detrimental to brick and mortar retailers. Of those surveyed a significant number (67%) say unfriendly or unhelpful store employees will make them more unlikely to return.

Traditional retailers have a leg up on the social media battlefront. Nearly a quarter of customers (23%) say talking about products with friends or on social media is one of their favorite things about shopping online with traditional retailers. Only 17% say the same for digitally native brands.

“While we are seeing the world change, retailers need to take the time to get the fundamentals right. That means personalization, streamlined experiences, quality products and convenient shipping options. Without that, there’s no way traditional or digitally native brands will be competitive,” said Dan Neiweem, co-founder and principal at Avionos.

Lessons for Digital Brands and Traditional Retails

Traditional retailers first built their brick and mortar shops and followed through with eCommerce platforms. On the other hand, digital retailers took the opposite route. Despite their differences, there are lessons that each can draw from the other.

Digital brands have a competitive edge in terms of selling online, fast shipping and streamlined online experience. While traditional retailers for their part excel in relationship building and loyalty.

Additional perks digital brands offer includes an easy delivery process (60%) and relatively easy return policies (55%). Brick and mortar retailers for their part offer faster check out (60%), relative ease of finding products (56%) and a wide range of stocks on offer (54%).

Though distinct, according to the survey many customers don’t see much of a difference between the two. When customers were asked to identify their favorite things about shopping online with both models, four of the top responses were the same. Irrespective of the business model customers rate convenience high. With 66% saying fast shipping gives a business strong points in their book. In terms of fast and free shipping digital brands (56%) gets a slight edge over traditional retailers (50%).

Similarly, when it comes to personalized product recommendation the difference was marginal between digital brands (32%) and traditional retailers (36%).

There is a major consensus irrespective of in-store or online the need for streamlining and simplifying experiences. Failing will not keep customers coming back for the long term no matter the number of perks or benefits.

The Importance of Customer Experience in a Digital ecosystem

Digital customer experience encompasses all the digital interactions between you and your customer. And the impression that a customer gets from those interactions. Businesses who place a higher premium on producing a better customer experience will be rewarded with more customers, more sales, and loyalty.

As more and more customers rate their experiences through customer reviews and word of mouth, businesses should tap into these insights to better deliver their offerings. Businesses have to focus on creating further organic buzz to increase brand recognition and customer endorsements.

There is a need to have a better understanding of customer purchasing patterns. And follow through with timely promotional offerings and product recommendations. You can achieve this only if the business has a deeper understanding of the interests and preferences of the customers. By increasing your customer’s touchpoints and engagement you can help understand your customers better. And this will allow you to offer your customers the products and services they are looking for.

