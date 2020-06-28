10 Millionaire Books for Entrepreneurs

As an entrepreneur with big goals, you dream of success and one day becoming a millionaire. You want financial independence. You want the means to enjoy a nice lifestyle. So how do you achieve your dreams?

One of the best ways to get started and stay on track is to read books about millionaires. We’re talking about books with rags-to-riches stories to inspire you and grow your confidence. We’re also talking about books that offer practical advice for investing and making smart financial decisions.

This is our recommended reading list of the 10 best books for any ambitious entrepreneur to build the confidence to slay dragons and become a millionaire.