Register.com Upgrades Platform, Discontinues Some Legacy Products

Register.com has announced new and revamped services to its platform infrastructure in a bid to improve its customer experience. The new offerings by the domain name registration, web site design and management services company come with improved pricing.

According to the company, the updated features will provide its customers with additional features that will help build and expand their digital presence. Among the significant products available on the platform now include WordPress, Microsoft 365 and advanced website security tools. These upgraded solutions will enable Register.com to improve pricing across its entire product portfolio, including Domains, Websites, Email and Web Hosting.

Register.com Upgrades Platform

“These latest enhancements underscore Web.com Group’s vision of leveraging the strength of its business and core offerings, focusing on the customer experience, and continuing to develop and deliver the latest online technologies for today’s always-on digital world,” says Sharon Rowlands, CEO and President of Web.com Group, in the press release.

What’s New at Register.com

As part of the system overhaul, the company is introducing a new Account Manager that comes with common sense navigation and clear labels. This makes it easier than ever for customers to manage their digital services and launch new tools. The inclusion of this feature allows customers to experience more intuitive interactions, a clean interface, and a modernized look highlighted by a fresh color palette.

This will come in handy for businesses looking to create more impact on their website. In addition to simply creating a website, businesses will have a choice of templates to choose in a bid to attract customers to visit the site, stay around, and come back often.

As a result of these improvements, Register.com is announcing it is doing away with legacy products that are no longer aligned with the updated infrastructure. The benefit to customers according to the company, is immediate access to cutting-edge tools and technologies. This the company says can help them achieve even greater success in the digital economy.

The revamped features have also come with discounts for customers. For example, the starter plan which was set at $13 a month has been reduced to only $10 a month. The starter package includes domain name and hosting; easy web building and editing; mobile-friendly design; website performance analysis; 2GBs of email storage; daily backup of website files and more.

On the other side of the spectrum is the best value marketing package, which is now $20 per month down from the previous $27. This comes with all the bells and whistles that a business might need for a strong online presence. It includes full support for your website such as e-commerce, security, email service, analytics and others.

What is Register.com and How Can Small Businesses Use it?

Founded in 1999 Register.com provides internet domain name registration services. The services it offers include email, web hosting, domain name forwarding and name management. In 2010 Register.com was acquired by Web.com for about $135 million. Register.com has some 2.5 million customers which range from individuals and small businesses to large corporations.

Register.com offers businesses a do it yourself option to build their own website in three easy steps. This comes with a free domain name, easy website builder, an option to use its stock image library, personalized emails and much more. For those who are less sure of their website prowess a do it for me option is also available.

Its e-commerce website solutions come with customizable design, an online product catalog and an easy shopping option for handheld devices. Best of all, the basic package for your online store is $7 a month. This includes 10 email boxes; 25 products; 1 GB storage and a free domain. Register.com will charge a transaction fee of 1.25%. Other robust features are also available in its Online Store Plus ($9/month) and Online Store Premium ($19/month) packages.

With Register.com’s affordable prices, businesses can now navigate across the roadblocks towards managing professional websites. This being able to build customer goodwill, collect customer feedback, and support other sales channels.

“These improvements are just the beginning for Register.com, as we plan to launch even more exciting new products and features in the coming months”, promised Rowlands.

