SHRM Launches New LegalShield Service for Small Business

SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) has launched a product, LegalShield, for human resources professionals working for small businesses.

SHRM is dedicated to creating better work spaces where employees and employers can thrive. The network has more than 300,000 members HR and business executive members in 165 countries.

In Partnership with LegalShield

Working in partnership with LegalShield, one of the US’s largest providers of online legal subscription plans, the product provides small businesses with affordable, legal resources.

Some 1 in 5 businesses lack confidence with various HR issues. The crippling COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on almost every aspect of business operations, and none more so that legal HR issues.

More and More Small Businesses Seeking Legal Advice

Research conducted by SHRM shows that 7 in 10 small businesses have sought outside advice since the coronavirus pandemic began. 86% of businesses have sought legal assistance.

With smaller businesses often more vulnerable to non-compliance of complex employment and liability laws, especially in the wake of COVID-19, it’s important they have the right guidance and support in place.

Affordable Legal Guidance

The SHRM LegalNetwork Plan provides small business with affordable legal guidance, and advice about compliance and liability issues.

Johnny Taylor Jr., SHRM President and CEO, commented on the new service available to small businesses:

“Access to legal protection shouldn’t be a luxury. As businesses reopen, smaller organizations will face many unprecedented scenarios and circumstances – where legal guidance will be needed more than ever.

“This service enables HR leaders to fully support their employers on the road to recovery with real-time solutions and dedicated legal protection to manage these important issues,” Taylor Jr. added.

Unlimited Number of Legal Business Matters Covered

SHRM LegalNetwork is available to HR professionals that represent small businesses with 100 employees or fewer. The guidance and support offered covers an unlimited number of business matters. These range from general legal consultation to the reviewing of documents. Other areas include assistance on debt collection and legal correspondence.

To access the SHRM LegalNetwork Plan, businesses pay a low monthly fee. Businesses can then speak to an attorney on limitless business legal issues.

With many small businesses having to operate on tighter budgets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saving thousands of dollars over hiring an attorney directly, could prove invaluable.

The SHRM LegalNetwork Plan is designed to help small businesses meet legal requirements in an affordable way. Without legal issues to worry about, businesses will have more time and money to focus on reopening after lockdown, stabilizing their business, and nurturing growth.

