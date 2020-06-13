Small Business Expo Coming to Boston in August

Small Business Expo 2020 in Boston is a free one-day event designed to bring business together.
The business-to-business networking and educational event is a trade show and conference for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers as well as those working for a small business or interested in starting a small business.
Once there you will have the opportunity to attend more than 25 business workshops and seminars to help grow your business.
Additionally, there will be speed-networking sessions to build your network, learn about new products and services from exhibitors, and establish new and valuable contacts.
The Small Business Expo 2020 will take place in Boston on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5:30 PM.
It is free to attend, but you can upgrade to premium badge options with priority access.
Fostering Girls in STEM to be Women in Tech
July 15, 2020, Chicago
How can we create an environment, in both schools and businesses, which encourages women to enter and advance in the tech field? This event will focus on opportunities in Chicago to engage young girls in STEM education and prepare them for studies and careers in technology. Whether you are a parent, child, manager, or CEO – our discussion will bring relevant insight for all.
August 13, 2020, Boston
