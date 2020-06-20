Learn Hacks for Managing Remote Teams in an Upcoming BizSugar Live Event

If there is one thing the lockdown has revealed, it is the viability of working remotely/virtually. But the sudden push to this way of working didn’t prepare businesses to adequately vet many of the tools, processes, management techniques, hiring, and more needed to work virtually.

BizSugar is going to host a live event titled “20 Hacks to Get ‘er Done with Virtual Teams” to teach small businesses or anyone working virtually the do and don’ts to help you navigate these waters.

The event will address:

Where and how to find remote workers to build the right team.

Do and don’ts for interviewing remote workers.

How to manage people you’ve never met in person.

5 hacks to build engagement and increase productivity.

How to choose which platforms to use for which purpose.

How to hire for tools knowledge and why it’s important.

The differences between writers (content, copy and SEO).

When to use web developers vs web designers.

BONUS: Send us your best hack for working with a virtual team and we just might invite you to come and join us live during the event! Share it here: https://zfrmz.com/BySrTfaFDNvIWUgouC3A

Join live on Facebook on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET

Facebook Link

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

20 Hacks to Get ‘er Done with Virtual Teams

July 7, 2020, Online

