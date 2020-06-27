Upcoming STEM Virtual Forum Promotes Women in the Field

If there is anything the lockdown has shown, it is the importance of technology. And the technologies people used to work, communicate and play are the result of STEM-based education. And the Executives’ Club of Chicago is looking to get more girls in those fields with the annual Women in Technology Forum event.
Degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) are still dominated by males. This is despite the fact more female students are taking up these courses than ever.
However, more needs to be done to bring in more girls when they are young. The goal of this event is to inspire young girls with female tech executives, founders, non-profit leaders, and advocates.
They will discuss how communities can support and encourage female tech talent starting in the classroom all the way into their career.
You can attend the event Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. on Zoom.
Click the red button and register now.
20 Hacks to Get ‘er Done with Virtual Teams
July 7, 2020, Online
Everybody has discovered the benefits of working virtually. But did you know that hiring an outsourced contractor is different from hiring an employee? Join us live on Facebook on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to learn where and how to find remote workers to build the right team, dos and don’ts for interviewing remote workers, how to manage people you’ve never met in person and much more. BONUS: Send us your best hack for working with a virtual team and we just might invite you to come and join us live during the event! Share it here: https://zfrmz.com/BySrTfaFDNvIWUgouC3A
Fostering Girls in STEM to be Women in Tech
July 15, 2020, Chicago, IL
How can we create an environment, in both schools and businesses, which encourages women to enter and advance in the tech field? This event will focus on opportunities in Chicago to engage young girls in STEM education and prepare them for studies and careers in technology. Whether you are a parent, child, manager, or CEO – our discussion will bring relevant insight for all.
Small Business Expo 2020 – BOSTON
August 13, 2020, Boston, Massachusetts
Small Business Expo is the most anticipated business-to-business networking & educational event, trade show & conference for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business. Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts.
