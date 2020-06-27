Upcoming STEM Virtual Forum Promotes Women in the Field

If there is anything the lockdown has shown, it is the importance of technology. And the technologies people used to work, communicate and play are the result of STEM-based education. And the Executives’ Club of Chicago is looking to get more girls in those fields with the annual Women in Technology Forum event.

Degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) are still dominated by males. This is despite the fact more female students are taking up these courses than ever.

However, more needs to be done to bring in more girls when they are young. The goal of this event is to inspire young girls with female tech executives, founders, non-profit leaders, and advocates.

They will discuss how communities can support and encourage female tech talent starting in the classroom all the way into their career.

You can attend the event Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. on Zoom.

