Women in Technology Forum Looks to Boost Involvement in STEM

Women are earning more degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields than ever before. However, it is still much lower than the number of men.
The Executives’ Club of Chicago is looking to close that gap with its annual Women in Technology Forum event.
Titled, Fostering Girls in STEM to be Women in Tech, the event will focus on engaging young girls in STEM education and prepare them for studies and careers in technology.
An expert panel of female tech executives, founders, non-profit leaders, and advocates will take part in the discussion to get more girls in these fields. The goal is to support and bolster female talent early in the classroom all the way to their future careers.
How can we create an environment, in both schools and businesses, which encourages women to enter and advance in the tech field? This even looks to answer this question.
If you happen to be in Chicago on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, click the red button and register.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
TECHSPO Los Angeles 2020
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, California
TECHSPO Los Angeles is a 2-day technology expo taking place June 10 – 11, 2020 at the luxurious Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Los Angeles, California. TECHSPO Los Angeles brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology.
Fostering Girls in STEM to be Women in Tech
July 15, 2020, Chicago
How can we create an environment, in both schools and businesses, which encourages women to enter and advance in the tech field? This event will focus on opportunities in Chicago to engage young girls in STEM education and prepare them for studies and careers in technology. Whether you are a parent, child, manager, or CEO – our discussion will bring relevant insight for all.
Small Business Expo 2020 – BOSTON
August 13, 2020, Boston
Small Business Expo is the most anticipated business-to-business networking & educational event, trade show & conference for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business. Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts.
More Events
- COVID AT WORK: Digital Transformation, Accelerated
June 9, 2020, Online
- DigiMarCon West 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, California
- Leadership Workshop: Your Leadership Voice – Creating Clarity and Strength
June 12, 2020, Online
- DigiMarCon America 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference
June 16, 2020, Online
- DigiMarCon Midwest 2020 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 17, 2020, Chicago
- ACES Summit
August 11, 2020, Washington, DC
- World-Famous HR Technology Event, Oct. 2020
October 13, 2020, Las Vegas
- Creative Operations San Francisco 2020
October 14, 2020, San Francisco
- Miami’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 20, 2020, Online
- Atlanta’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 22, 2020, Atlanta
- Houston’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 24, 2020, Houston
- Austin’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 26, 2020, Austin
- Salt Lake City’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 31, 2020, Austin
- Denver’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
November 2, 2020, Denver
- San Jose’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
November 5, 2020, San Jose, California
- San Diego’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
November 7, 2020, San Diego
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Depositphotos.com