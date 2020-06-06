Women in Technology Forum Looks to Boost Involvement in STEM

Women are earning more degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields than ever before. However, it is still much lower than the number of men.

The Executives’ Club of Chicago is looking to close that gap with its annual Women in Technology Forum event.

Titled, Fostering Girls in STEM to be Women in Tech, the event will focus on engaging young girls in STEM education and prepare them for studies and careers in technology.

An expert panel of female tech executives, founders, non-profit leaders, and advocates will take part in the discussion to get more girls in these fields. The goal is to support and bolster female talent early in the classroom all the way to their future careers.

How can we create an environment, in both schools and businesses, which encourages women to enter and advance in the tech field? This even looks to answer this question.

If you happen to be in Chicago on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, click the red button and register.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

TECHSPO Los Angeles 2020

June 10, 2020, Santa Monica, California

TECHSPO Los Angeles is a 2-day technology expo taking place June 10 – 11, 2020 at the luxurious Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Los Angeles, California. TECHSPO Los Angeles brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology.

Fostering Girls in STEM to be Women in Tech

July 15, 2020, Chicago

How can we create an environment, in both schools and businesses, which encourages women to enter and advance in the tech field? This event will focus on opportunities in Chicago to engage young girls in STEM education and prepare them for studies and careers in technology. Whether you are a parent, child, manager, or CEO – our discussion will bring relevant insight for all.

Small Business Expo 2020 – BOSTON

August 13, 2020, Boston

Small Business Expo is the most anticipated business-to-business networking & educational event, trade show & conference for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business. Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.