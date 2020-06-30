Yahoo Small Business Offers Free Website for 1 Year with Get Online Offer

Small businesses looking to connect with customers can now get a website for free. Yahoo Small Business is offering their Get Online offer. The offer lasts for one year.

That’s good news for the sizeable number of business owners looking to get a website for the first time in 2020. And those looking to make the move to the digital economy as COVID-19 restrictions loosen up.

Yahoo Small Business Free Website Offer

Maria Melo, a senior business advisor at Yahoo Small Business fronts the effort. She’s been supplying advice to small business people on how to get online to ease the transition as economies restart. This is a part of those efforts.

The Get Online offer includes consultation time with a professional from the Yahoo Small Business team. Other features designed to help small businesses include:

Templates to Choose From

Building a website means fitting together a few different pieces. There’s content, pages, navigation and several other parts. Yahoo has simplified that process for the struggling small business by adding prototypes they can sort through.

The Website Builder has over 150 professional templates to choose from.

A Domain Name

Getting a personalized domain makes it easier for people searching for your goods and services to find you. These help with brand marketing and boost digital tools like search engine optimization.

Five Business Email Addresses

This is another great way to boost your brand online. These customized addresses come with a mobile app and 1TB of storage. More than enough for the average Ma and Pa shop.

There’s also a resource center of educational and how to articles for newbies finding their way around. And 24/7 support. The Get Online offer also sweetens the pot with a few other interesting features.

Like the Business Plan Creator. It’s tempting to put the cart before the horse in the digital world. This will help small businesses by preventing them from getting too far ahead of themselves. The Business Plan Creator maps out strategies and objectives so you stay on course.

Analytics are essential. They help you understand where you are and what you need to do to move forward online. The Localworks report is part of The Get Online offer. With it, you’ll be able to see where your business stands on search engines and all-important local directories.

The Get Online offer is good for small businesses fighting the pandemic.

Daniel Johnson, owner of the wellness coaching company WELL\THEORY explains:

“In just a few minutes, I had a professional landing page that I could publish and share. Even if it was not free for the first year, it’s competitive with other similar services that I have seen,” he writes in a company release.

There are other positive reviews.

“The Yahoo Small Business Get Online offer was the perfect way for somebody like myself who is just starting a small business to gain exposure. This offer lifted me out of the struggle I was in. And my business is already flourishing because of my new website from the free program,” writes Keri Rolland, owner of Kasmn Beauty .

READ MORE: