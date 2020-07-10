10 Tips to Help Small Businesses Build and Promote Strong Brands

Building a strong brand requires businesses to use lots of different outlets and strategies. Your brand should be consistent across your website, social media, online content, and more. So if you want to create a stronger brand image, check out the tips below from members of the online small business community.

Learn How to Brand Build with Web Design

Your website can be a huge part of your brand. So if you don’t have a strong design that’s communicated online, check out the insights in this DIY Marketers post by Alma Causey to learn how you can build a better brand.

Highlight Your Competitive Clout

When positioning a brand to potential customers, you need to show them how you stand out from your competitors. There are several strategies for doing this, as Martin Zwilling of Startup Professionals goes over in this blog post.

Boost Your Instagram Marketing Efforts

Instagram can be a powerful tool for building and promoting a brand. If you’re already on the platform but want to create a more impactful strategy, consider the tips in this Social Media Today post by Ann Smarty. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Focus on Building Local Links

If you’re trying to promote a local brand online, it can help to have some websites that are relevant to your community link to your site. So how can you go about doing this? Gyi Tsakalakis offers some pointers in this post on the Bright Local blog.

Transition Your Brick and Mortar Business to an Online Business

Today, many businesses are considering adopting more of a digital model to cope with the challenges of COVID-19. But such a huge shift could potentially make a big impact on your brand. To navigate the transition gracefully, see the tips in this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Itai Elizur.

Consider a Mobile App for Your Retail Store

Mobile technology has made a huge impact on so many industries, but it’s especially changed the way people shop. If you want to build a successful retail brand, a mobile app may help you appeal to more customers and create substantial loyalty. Learn more in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Adjust Your Content Marketing During Times of Disruption

Content marketing can be an effective way to promote a brand in any market. However, when larger conversations are taking place, keeping the same strategy may make your brand seem out of touch. In this Marketing Land post, George Nguyen discusses content marketing during times of disruption.

Execute a Comprehensive Content Audit

Sometimes, your old content or strategies may no longer serve the brand you want to build going forward. That’s why a simple audit may be necessary to periodically check in on your content. In this Search Engine Journal post, Krisopher Jones shares a guide to this process.

Create Amazing Infographics

Visuals can help you create a consistent brand design while sharing information in an easily digestible way. If you want to try this strategy, check out the tools and tips in this Philipscom post by Philip Verghese Ariel. Then see what members of the BizSugar community had to say.

Consider a Social Media Detox

If you’re feeling worn down by your social media strategy, a break may be in order. Though the idea of a social media detox may be more prevalent to individuals than it is to businesses, the individuals who run your accounts may benefit from taking some time away and passing the reins to someone else for a bit so they can come back with fresh new ideas. See more discussion in this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles.

