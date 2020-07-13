American Express and SAP Concur Release Invoice and Expenses Tools

American Express and SAP Concur recently announced two digital integrations to help businesses streamline and automate invoicing and expenses.

The first offering is an integration that allows American Express Business and Corporate Card customers to integrate with Concur Invoice. This tool uses machine learning to capture both digital and paper invoices. And then it integrates them into a single system.

American Express Partners with SAP Concur

The idea is that users enjoy more visibility into their invoices. And they save time by automatically having access to everything in one place.

The second solution provides digital expense reporting for small businesses. Basically, transactions from an American Express Business Card seamlessly flow into Concur Expense. This helps employees manage expenses more efficiently. And it gives businesses more access and control over card purchases.

Essentially, these two business tools are now connected. So American Express Business and Corporate Card users can enjoy the benefits of Concur Invoice. And Concur Invoice users can take advantage of the benefits of automated expense reporting with American Express cards.

These integrations provide simple solutions that are designed to make basic tasks around invoicing more efficient. They may not make a huge impact with each transaction. But those small changes can add up over time.

In fact, providing tools that allow employees to cut down on menial tasks can potentially impact morale. A recent Forrester Consulting study conducted on behalf of SAP Concur found that focusing on employee tools can improve overall satisfaction. And of course, it helps business owners save time and resources as well. So by giving them the tools they need to get more done, you can create a better environment for everyone.

Benefits of Partnership for Small Businesses

Trina Dutta, Vice President/Group Manager B2B Payments Automation, Global Commercial Services at American Express said in a statement, “Operating a business is always challenging, and it is especially so in today’s highly uncertain economic environment. American Express knows businesses are pressed for time and looking for ways to operate digitally, and our offerings with SAP Concur will help businesses operate more efficiently.”

With the new integration with American Express’s B2B payment capabilities, Concur Invoice users access a variety of features, including:

The ability to pay eligible suppliers through American Express Business or Corporate Cards directly through Concur Invoice

Digitized invoice capture and the ability to access and manage all invoices in one place

The ability to view transactions and financial data in the American Express B2B Payments app

Access to in-depth spending data from American Express Business or Corporate Cards in the Concur Invoice app

On the other hand, those who already use Concur Invoice can also benefit from this new integration with American Express. By syncing business cards, they can have employee card expenses added automatically to expense reports. This saves time by eliminating manual input. It also reduces errors and gives businesses more control and transparency into their spending. There are even reports available to so business owners and managers can spot trends or issues.

You can sign up to get more information about Concur Invoice online. You must have an American Express Business or Corporate Card to use these integrations. Those who don’t have one can find options and apply online.

