15 Best Car Wash Franchises

Local and automatic car washes are part of a multi-billion dollar industry. They provide a service that’s always in demand. And the labor costs and other expenses are generally pretty low.

This means it’s a perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to break into the business world. However, there are two main options for doing this. You can open a car wash completely on your own. Or you can franchise a car wash, purchasing supplies and other relevant services from an established business.

Purchasing a car wash franchise allows you to utilize a proven model and recognizable brand name. You just need to find the right opportunity. If you’re interested in this route, here are the best car wash franchises to consider owning.

Best Car Wash Franchise Opportunities

Here are 15 car washing franchise opportunities:

1. Mr. Clean Car Wash

Mr. Clean is one of the most commonly known brand names on the list. Franchisees also benefit from support for everything from site selection and training to advertising and supplies. The company is also known for its state of the art facilities and diverse profit centers. The initial franchise fee is $35,000. And the full investment is estimated between $2.3 and $3.2 million.

2. Tommy’s Express

Tommy’s Express has been in the car washing business for more than 50 years. The company utilizes a more than 300 point process to ensure every detail is covered during franchise development. In addition to helping franchisees with innovation, operations, and marketing, the company also hosts ongoing events and training. The initial franchise fee is $50,000. And the total net worth requirement is $2 million, with at least $1 million in liquid capital.

3. Prime Car Wash

Prime Car Wash provides a more thorough experience than many other franchises. In addition to the self-serve features of other franchises, Prime also offers an interior lounge with coffee and snacks. And customers can even enjoy personal service from team members. The initial franchise fee is $50,000. And the company estimates the total investment between $3.5 and $6 million. Franchisees are also required to have at least a $1 million net worth, with between $300,000 and $500,000 in liquid capital.

4. Oasis Car Wash Systems

Oasis Car Wash Systems is a supplier of car washing equipment. Since it’s not a traditional franchise program, there’s no specific fee to get started. And business owners don’t receive the depth of support and training they might get with other options. However, the company does provide ROI analysis and resources to investors who are considering the car wash industry. And their products, which feature everything from touchless to self-serve systems, can help you get up and running quickly.

5. Fleet Clean USA

Fleet Clean is a mobile truck and fleet vehicle washing service. Unlike many other car washing businesses, the target customer for this franchise is other businesses. But that can make the income even more stable and recession proof. It also doesn’t require a dedicated location. So the barrier for entry is fairly low. The initial franchise fee ranges from $30,000 to $75,000. But the total initial investment ranges from $158,375 to $321,375.

6. DetailXperts

DetailXperts is a car and truck detailing franchise with an eco-friendly twist. The company uses steam cleaning to get vehicles sparkling clean without tons of chemicals. They offer detail shops and mobile units. So there are flexible business options for franchisees to consider. The franchise fee is $35,000. And the total upfront investment ranges from $88,500 to $195,000. Franchisees need a net worth of at least $300,000.

7. D&S Car Wash Systems

D&S Car Wash Systems is a supplier of equipment and materials for car washes. As such, there are no traditional franchise fees to get started. However, the company provides a wide array of options to help those who want to open car wash businesses. They also offer assistance for things like site selection, financing, graphics, and rehabbing for those who already own a car wash.

8. Green Shine Waterless

Green Shine Waterless provides an eco-friendly franchise car washing solution. The company utilizes innovative technology to clean vehicles without water. The company offers two business models — one mobile, and the other set up in a specific location like a parking lot. As such, costs tend to be pretty low. The franchise fee is $19,900. And the total costs can range from $22,000 to $50,000.

9. Ziebart

Ziebart offers a wide array of services, including detailing, paint correction, rust protection, and undercoating. This usually means more staffing. But it also includes diversified profit opportunities. The company has been around for 60 years and has more than 1,200 units around the world. The company does not list a franchise fee on its website. But it estimates the total investment at around $350,000.

10. Superior Wash

Superior Wash is one of the industry leaders, with more than 80,000 vehicles washed each week throughout the country. The company offers mobile truck washing, which is a fairly steady and recession proof business. The franchise fee is $15,500. And the company also has a working capital requirement of $10,000 to $20,000 when getting started.

11. Monkey Shine

Monkey Shine is a partner company for Grease Monkey, the popular oil and lube franchise. It is offered as an add-on to Grease Monkey franchises. These stores utilize automatic wash bays. So businesses can keep labor costs down and earn money 24/7. There’s no franchise fee associated with the addition. You just need to have a net worth of at least $250,000 and $60,000 to $75,000 in liquid assets.

12. Sonny’s The CarWash Factory

Sonny’s is a supplier of car washing equipment. But the company also provides resources for those interested in opening car wash businesses. This includes a carwash college, investment guides, signage, and consulting. The car wash startup costs vary depending on the equipment and resources you choose. But there’s no traditional franchise fee.

13. Nanotek

Nanotek is an Australian based carwash franchise opportunity that also has locations internationally. Formerly ecowash mobile, the company provides mobile service that’s known for being eco-friendly. The website does not provide fees or financial information about franchises. But you can reach out to the company to inquire.

14. Cactus Car Wash

Cactus Car Wash currently operates multiple franchises throughout Georgia and North Carolina. The company works with franchisees throughout every step of the development process and once the business is set up. The franchise fee is $45,000. And startup costs range from $2.3 to $3.8 million.

15. No H2O

No H2O describes itself as the Uber of car washing. The franchise offers on demand service through a mobile app to systemize the delivery of car washing service. Since it’s a mobile business, it also comes with flexibility and low operating costs. The franchise fee is up to $40,000. And the total upfront investment ranges from about $150,000 to $200,000.

How Much is a Car Wash Franchise?

The cost to build a car wash can range anywhere from about $50,000 to $3.5 million. Mobile businesses that require only trucks instead of a dedicated location like an automatic car wash franchise fall on the lower end. Those with large equipment and real estate generally fall in the $2 to $3 million range.

How Profitable is a Car Wash?

A car wash franchise can be very profitable. Labor costs are generally pretty low. And you can bring in money 24/7 if you offer automatic service. For traditional models, you can expect to earn between $1,200 and $1,500 per month for each bay. Depending on the size of the carwash and location, this can lead to profits between about $80,000 and $800,000 each year.

How Do You Start a Car Wash?

If you want to know how to start a car wash business, you must do the following:

Learn about the car wash industry

Conduct market research to size the local opportunity

Develop a business plan

Identify and acquire the car wash equipment and technology you will need

Find a location, and build or remodel a structure

Market your business

These steps are complex and take time. That’s why many aspiring owners turn to a franchise. A franchise can give you a head start with the foundational elements listed above.

An investment in a franchise is like getting a “business in a box”. You as the franchisee / business owner will have plenty of work to do to make the business a success. But with the franchisor’s support you can hit the ground running, and move on to creating a great car wash experience for customers that much faster.