Eric Martorano, who was CEO of Accordo Group and GM of Microsoft’s U.S. Channel Sales division, has joined Nextiva, an industry-leading cloud-based communications provider.

“I’m thrilled to join this remarkable team as we lead the shift to connected communications,” Martorano said. “We will enable businesses around the world to reach their full potential by simplifying and enhancing their business communications.”

Eric Martorano Joins Nextiva as Chief Revenue Officer

Martorano will join the Nextiva executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. He has extensive experience in leading direct and indirect sales and marketing teams, executing high-growth channel and distribution strategies, and taking industry-leading products to market.

Martorano will oversee Nextiva’s global revenue strategy and go-to-market initiatives as he leads Nextiva’s sales organization. He said Nextiva is an industry pioneer which thrives on innovation, reliability and a growth mindset.

“As CRO I will be a customer and partner advocate and will work closely with the partner community to provide the greatest level of service possible as we lead the shift to connected communications,” Martorano said. “Nextiva has always focused on building its products and business rhythms with both SMB and enterprise customers in mind.”

“At Nextiva, we want to support our partners in using our tools and resources to grow their businesses,” he added. “As the channel community continues to look for ways to differentiate and add customer value, a partnership with Nextiva should be top of mind as we continue to lead the way.”

Emphasis on Customer and Partner Success

During his 25 years of experience in the tech industry, Martorano’s focus has been creating scalable businesses with an eye to the long-term results. Nextiva chose Martorano for that extensive experience in leading and aiding small businesses of all sizes.

“As we continue to bring innovative products to the market, we look forward to Eric focusing on scaling our sales organization and our partner community,” said Tomas Gorny, CEO of Nextiva. “Those are two important areas that will help accelerate our innovation in connected communication.”

Gorney said that Martorano has “entrepreneurial DNA”, a character trait shared by small business owners. Martorano said the term fits, as he is a business builder.

“Within our culture, showcasing an entrepreneurial mindset in every role has been one of the keys to our success,” Martorano said. “Together our team is charting new territories for our customers and creating new opportunities for our partner community.”

“I am focused on strategically finding ways to make an impact in the market through innovation,” he added. “At Nextiva, I believe we have something special that I don’t believe others in the industry can offer.”

Nextiva and Martorano’s Goals

“I have been a channel advocate for more than 20 years, focused on helping the partner community understand what it takes to manage and grow a profitable business,” Martorano said. “Nextiva has one of the top channel programs in the industry, with a five-star rating, and many available resources to enable partner success.”

As examples of available resources, Martorano named Nextiva’s national pre- and post-sales channel teams, comprehensive training and certifications, and CoNEXtion (Nextiva’s Partner Demand Suite). Martorano said that he will focus initially on actively engaging with the partner community.

“At Nextiva, we want to support our partners in using our tools and resources to grow their businesses,” Martorano said. “I want to engage with our partner community and help them understand how to effectively leverage those resources specifically in the area of partner enablement.”

About Eric Martorano

Martorano has been recognized as a top industry performer, including being named to CRN’s Top 100 Executives. He holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge. He is on the Board of Directors for Velosio, one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners worldwide.

About Nextiva

Nextiva is a business communications company dedicated to empowering organizations to manage their productivity, communications and customer relationships on a truly unified platform. Check out www.nextiva.com.

