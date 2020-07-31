Fiverr Introduces Promoted Gigs for Freelancers to Advertise Services

Business has slowed down across the board because of the pandemic, but this doesn’t mean there aren’t new opportunities. Promoted Gigs from Fiverr looks to give freelancers the ability to advertise their services on its marketplace. The goal is to help boost the earnings of freelancers and grow their business.

Fiverr says it is improving the eCommerce experience for freelancers with this advertising service just as they help small businesses around the world improve their operations and grow their company. Best of all Fiverr says it only takes a few clicks to get you going. And during the beta test earlier this year both sellers and buyers have experienced the benefits.

Fiverr Promoted Gigs

The Founder and CEO of Fiverr, Micha Kaufman, explains the opportunity Promoted Gigs is providing in the press release. Kaufman says this new service will allow freelancers to invest and grow their online business. Adding, “Promoted Gigs is a fantastic way for high quality, talented and motivated freelancers to stand out, earn more and build a stronger business on Fiverr.”

The new service allows sellers to bid and win prime locations on the Fiverr platform. This is made possible through an auction and pay-per-click mechanism.

Advertising on Fiverr

With 830,000 sellers since inception and more than 200 digital service categories across 160+ countries, finding the right person can get time-consuming.

When a buyer gets on Fiverr, the sheer number of freelancers can be overwhelming. Even after you use the filter there are still many people you have to go through. With Promoted Gigs things can get much easier for you. Sifting through the ads from freelancers can give you a quick look at a possible match for your particular needs.

Using Promoted Gigs

As a seller, Fiverr suggests promoting your best performing gigs. This means showcasing gigs with top reviews so you can increase your chances of converting visitors to orders. High-quality gigs with engaging descriptions and extra services are a great start.

Once you have your ad ready to go it is time to set the price you are willing to pay for the ad. Set the maximum amount you are willing to pay per click on your ad and the Fiverr auction system will take care of the rest. Remember, your chance of winning your ad spot goes up the higher you set the price.

When the ad is in place the system will calculate the minimum amount per click you need to pay so you can win against your competitors. Fiverr will recommend a price to bid, but if you want you can bid above or below that number. According to Fiverr, you only pay for clicks and you will never pay more than the maximum.

When it comes time to pay for your ad, you can do so with the balance you have in your Fiverr account. There is no upfront payment because the system can’t charge you without any activity. The charge is retroactive each month based on the ads’ activity of the previous month.

With a winning bid, the ad for the gig will appear at the top of the category pages or search results. This is where buyers searching for a particular subject are looking.

Last but not least, you can control the activity of your campaign on a single dashboard by viewing, tracking and managing your ads.

Available Categories

Fiver says at launch Promoted Gigs is not going to be available across the 200+ categories it provides.

As of now, there are 15 categories, but there will be more in the future. If you are a seller on Fiverr, here are the categories available now:

Voice Over

Illustration

Logo Design

Proofreading & Editing

Whiteboard & Animated Explainers

WordPress

Social Media Marketing

Articles & Blog Posts

Web & Mobile Design

Photoshop Editing

Architecture & Interior Design

Web Programming

E-commerce Development

Mobile Apps

Book & eBook Writing

Criteria for Freelancers

In order to get an invitation to promote their gig, freelancers have to meet certain criteria and quality standards.

Get in touch with Fiverr for more.