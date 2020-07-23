Barbershops have been staples in communities across America for generations. Haircuts and styling services for men and boys are always in demand. So even if this profession seems old fashioned, it’s likely to continue thriving in the future.

Today, there are tons of different niches and types of barbershops available. The industry includes everything from classic, one-chair shops to trendy businesses that churn out popular beard and undercut hairstyles. So there are tons of exciting opportunities in the industry for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Since there’s so much variety in the industry, the costs and process to get started can vary dramatically. But generally, you need a license, location, and tools. Depending on where you’re setting up shop, you can expect to pay about $150,000 to $200,000 to get up and running.

Barbers who want to open their own business can either start from scratch or open a franchise barbershop that provides a solid baseline. For those interested in the latter, here are 10 franchise barbershop opportunities to consider.

Best Barbershop Franchises

Here are 10 men’s grooming and barbershop franchise opportunities:

1. Sport Clips

Sport Clips is one of the most recognizable names in the men’s haircut industry, and name recognition is always a plus for franchises. They’re known for their “MVP Experience.” And the barbershops feature sports-themed decor and programming on TVs. Franchisees are required to purchase at least three licenses. So the fee for the franchises starts at $59,500 for three stores. And every unit past that costs an additional $12,500. The company also estimates buildout costs to range from $233,800 to $388,300.

2. V’s Barbershop

V’s Barbershop is a boutique barber shop franchise that has been in business since 1999. This barbershop boasts an upscale design and professional training for the services it provides. The fee for the franchises is $30,000 for new franchisees who want to open just one unit. There are incentives that can bring that fee down to $22,500. The company estimates the total startup costs between $196,700 to $371,000.

3. Roosters Men’s Grooming Center

Roosters specializes in providing personalized haircutting services to each client. The barbershop has been operating since 1999 and has locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The fee for the franchises is $39,500. And the company requires at least $150,000 in liquid assets to get started. They also have both single and multi-unit barbershop franchise opportunities available.

4. Men’s Ultimate Grooming

MUG offers a business opportunity that is meant to appeal to a wide array of customers. This franchise focuses on quality rather than themes or gimmicks. The company’s Barbetology method is a specialized training program for all barber shop franchisees and employees. The fee for the franchises is $25,000, with discounts for multi-unit operators. And the initial cost is estimated between $98,728 and $157,546.

5. ManCave

ManCave offers more than just haircuts. The men’s hair salon also provides skin, nails, and massage services. Shops are also outfitted with comfortable chairs, flat screen TVs, and complimentary drinks for guests. The barber shop franchise fee is $40,000. And the total initial investment ranges from $139,500 to 190,500.

6. RazzleDazzle Barbershop

RazzleDazzle Barbershop beauty franchises include a unique style and decor. In addition to basic hair cuts, franchises also offer hair care products and even special events like wedding parties. The company walks franchisees through every step of the process and provides thorough training. The fees for the franchises is $30,000. And initial costs range from $216,400 to $435,000.

7. Floyd’s 99 Barbershop

Floyd’s 99 provides stylish haircuts for both men and women in shops with an old school feel. The company provides ongoing training, marketing support, and recruiting tools for franchisees. The barber shop also has a focus on giving back through a partnership with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. They’re currently only looking for franchisees who are willing to commit to at least four stores. The fees for the franchises is $35,000. And franchisees must have at least $500,000 in liquid assets and a $1.5 net worth.

8. Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids

For those who are looking for beauty franchises that also allow them to work with kids, there is Cookie Cutters. The barber shop has more than 20 years in the industry and a unique franchise model that helps it stand out. In addition to providing simple haircuts, stores include TVs at each station and a playground. Though not a traditional barber shop that provides men’s haircuts, this hair salon franchise opportunity requires many of the same skills. And it targets a unique market where there’s always a need. The fee for the franchises is $40,000 and $20,000 for every additional location. The total investment for one franchise store ranges from $90,500 to $261,000.

9. Scissors & Scotch

Scissors & Scotch is a barber shop for sophisticated gents. Customers get a cocktail, coffee, or a cold one with every haircut. And there’s even a full-service bar for men who want to stick around afterward. When you sign up for this barbershop franchise, you get access to a team of business experts to help with everything from location development to marketing. And several top markets throughout the U.S. are currently available, with a special emphasis on those interested in multiple units. The fee for the franchises is $45,000 for one location or $40,000 each for those developing multiple barbershop franchises. The total investment for Scissors & Scotch franchises range from $433,050 to $628,500.

10. Tune Up

Tune Up brands itself as “the manly salon.” Men get a free beer or cocktail with each cut. And stylists provide a pampering experience. The barber shop currently has franchise opportunities available nationally. The company’s franchise concierge program walks new franchisees through every step of the process, from recruiting to marketing. The initial fee for the franchises is $40,000 for one location. And the full initial investment ranges from $198,500 to $355,000 to get your franchise up and running.