Best Self Improvement Apps for Entrepreneurs

Successful business people like entrepreneurs have usually undertaken a lot of positive personal development to achieve the state of mind that keeps them focused and motivated. For some people, this attitude comes more naturally than for others, but it is also a skill that can be learned and mastered with regular practice.

There are also many great entrepreneurs who applied some self help philosophy in order to achieve their goals, and plenty of others who like to keep doing so even after they have achieved success. So if you feel that you could do with help in this area then you are in good company.

Self-improvement needs constant and consistent effort, and one of the best ways to ensure you don’t lose your motivation is with a self-improvement app that keeps you on track.

10 Self Improvement Apps to Help You Succeed in Business

If you want to succeed and improve in your business, it’s important to choose the app that is right for you. These are our top picks for mobile and software apps that can help you be smarter and happier in your entrepreneurial journey:

1.Happier

How happy are you? And is there anything you can do to improve your mood? The Happier app treats happiness as a skill you can learn with practice. It has the aim of helping you not only enjoy everyday moments but also handle the difficult times with resilience, a very useful skill for business owners! Use self care apps like Happier to develop a more positive outlook, practice mindfulness and gratitude with a community of people who share the same common goal.

Happier is a free app and available through iTunes and for Android.

2. Coach.me

Sometimes the best way to improve is with the help of a coach. If you want to boost your personal development, build your career, get in shape or learn a new skill, then the Coach.me app could be the perfect tool to achieve your goals. You can use it to form a new habit with the habit tracking feature, support from the community and personalized coaching.

The habit tracker part of the app is free while the personalized coaching starts from $25 a week. Get it on iOS or Android. You’ll have a personal coach all your own that’s as close as your mobile device.

3. Day One

Lots of activities can help with that entrepreneurial journey. Count keeping a journal of your progress among them. The Day One app is a journaling tool that lets you keep a daily diary, gratitude journal and workout log all in one easy-to-use place using powerful text formatting with markdown. You can also keep image and sound files, and save inspirational quotes to refer to whenever you need a little motivation.

Day One is available on Android but is heavily marketed towards iOS, where you can use the app on an iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

4. Remente

The greatest challenge facing most entrepreneurs is to figure out their direction — and stick with it. The purpose of the powerful Remente app is to help you understand exactly what in life you should be focusing on. The app lets you set goals and offers lessons in how to feel good, overcome bad habits, be productive and stay motivated. Use it to keep track of your mood and develop a deeper understanding of yourself and your emotions.

There is also a special Remente Business app that aims to improve company performance, engagement and results, while providing employees with the tools and insights to influence their productivity and well being. Available on both iOS, Android and multiple browsers.

5. Youper

What do you do when the pressures of running a business are getting to you? Business can be stressful even at the best of times. So if anxiety and depression are hindering your success, then the Youper selfcare app could be exactly what you need. It works like an AI therapist in your pocket that will evaluate your mood every day with some relevant questions, then prescribe the right course of action to overcome your negative state of mind.

So how much will all of this cost you? As a matter of fact, it costs nothing at all. Available for free on either iOS or Android, the Youper self care app can becalm your mind and protect your emotional health.

6. Make me Better

You may have heard that entrepreneurs require a certain temperament. Make Me Better is an app that provides a steady stream of personality development articles, self help tips, productivity ideas, motivational quotes and life hacks to help you improve and enhance your personality. The articles are short and summarized, making them easy to remember and put into practice in your daily life.

One important improvement may be in the field of communications. So much business is determined by your ability to get your ideas across to others and the relationships you establish with them. The Make Me Better personality development app can be extremely useful for ambitious entrepreneurs. And it’s available on either iOS or Android.

7. ThinkUp

When running a business, keeping your spirits up is critical. But sometimes you need some help. Feel good and motivate yourself with the positive reinforcement and affirmation app, ThinkUp. It provides you with personalized affirmations and inspirations every day and lets you build your own self-improvement program using the tools and data collected by the app.

And don’t worry about the cost. It won’t be a problem. The app is free, though some features are only available as in-app purchases. Download the ThinkUp app on iOS or Android. And start lifting your spirits today.

8. Smarter Time

Is the work of running your own business becoming a bit too much to handle alone? You may not be able to afford a flesh and blood assistant. But thanks to technology, that may not be a problem anymore. The Smarter Time app acts as your personal assistant using artificial intelligence to measure, analyze and improve your time use and habits. It’s designed to learn your habits automatically from your location data and its sensors, as well as from your input. The powerful analytics give you a precise breakdown of your time use, divided into customizable categories.

Getting your own personal assistant has never been as affordable. The Smarter Time app is available on Android for free, though certain features are only unlocked via in-app purchases.

9. 7 Minute Workout

One of the best ways to make yourself feel good and improve your life experience is to be fit and healthy. But finding the time to exercise regularly can be difficult when you are running a business. Now that’s not a problem anymore. With over one thousand exercise variations, the 7 Minute Workout app aims to solve this problem by scheduling just seven minutes of beneficial exercise a day.

The app also has a Smart Workout feature which gauges your fitness and motivation levels to keep you performing at your best. You can download this app for iOS or Android.

10. My Affirmations

The My Affirmations app helps you change the way you look at life by feeding you constant reminders of the values you want to instil in your mind. It can really help entrepreneurs stay focused on their goals and keep pushing forward with their careers by reminding them of what they really want out of life.

You can make different types of affirmations from a variety of categories appear, showing up as notifications at the time you specify. Download for free on Android, though there are adverts and in-app purchases.

Frequently Asked Questions

People often have questions about how an app, software or tools can help you focus. We’ve collected a few of the most common questions.

Why is Self Improvement Important?

Self improvement is important because it helps you increase your strengths and decrease your weaknesses. Meditation and learning of any kind can come to your aid here. But technology can assist your other mental efforts. Apps play a role by helping you to grow your life skills and enhance your self-awareness.

Is there a way to improve self confidence?

If you want to improve your self confidence over time, begin by improving your life skills and making progress towards your goals. Apps like the ones listed above can remind you to focus on developing these positive habits until eventually they become your naturally instinctive behavior. To access the right app for you, try looking for an interactive tool that improves as you do.

Do Self Improvement Apps Cost a Lot?

Most of the personal development apps have a basic version which is free to use, though more advanced features are sometimes locked behind a pay wall. In-app purchases are not usually expensive. And you can always read the customer reviews for each app on the Apple or Google Play stores to see how much value previous users place on the purchases. But remember, the important thing is to find an app that works best for you.

Conclusion

Great entrepreneurs often credit their business success to their perseverance and single-minded focus on their goals. These are excellent habits to develop in the business world and these apps can help you take great strides along your journey of self development.