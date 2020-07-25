Shake Up Your Business Strategies with These Community Suggestions

It’s easy for small businesses to get stuck doing the same things over and over again. If your processes could stand to be refreshed, it’s time to consider some new strategies. The tips below from members of the online small business community cover everything from choosing the right marketing channels to diversifying your offerings.

Optimize Case Studies

Case studies provide a unique way to share your unique value proposition through success stories with other customers or clients. They’re especially popular with B2B businesses, but they can work in some form for nearly any company. Learn how to make the most of them in this TopRank Marketing post by Joshua Nite.

Choose the Right Live Streaming Options

If you want to interact more with customers in real time, live streaming may be worthwhile. However, there are different platforms and tools that may be best suited for specific types of businesses and organizations. In this Social Media Today post, Julia Campbell goes into some of the best options for non-profits.

Increase Brand Awareness Using These Social Media Strategies

There are so many ways for businesses to use social media. If your goal is to build brand recognition, you may find the strategies in this Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin helpful. The BizSugar community also shared thoughts on the post here.

Diversify Your Revenue with Online Courses

Online courses can help you earn more money and market yourself as an expert in your field. They may be especially beneficial during these times when many companies are having to pivot their offerings. Learn how to make the most of them in this Small Biz Daily post by Birbahadur Singh Kathayat.

Create TikTok Ads That Convert

TikTok is already making a huge impact on the marketing world. And now the platform also offers ads in its feed. If you want to make the most of this platform for your marketing, read the tips in this Marketing Land post by Evan Horowitz.

Use These Templates for Your SEO

There are a ton of different elements that go into building an SEO strategy. Sometimes small businesses can get overwhelmed. However, this post by Neil Patel includes resources, worksheets, and templates all geared toward making SEO as easy as possible.

Create a Webinar Presentation

Webinars can be an effective way to share your expertise and get potential leads interested in a specific product or service. But a persuasive presentation is a must if you’re going to get results. This GetResponse post by Ronita Mohan features tips for making the most of this technique.

Move Your Business Online

These days, moving your business online isn’t just an effective marketing strategy — it can also be necessary for survival. If you’re just getting started with the idea of running a fully online business, check out this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. Then head over to BizSugar to see what community members are saying.

Improve Your Campaigns with Audience Insights

If you want to make your marketing campaigns as effective as possible, you need reliable data about your audience and their reactions to your content. In this Search Engine Watch post, Natalia Sketchley offers some commentary about this concept and its benefits for marketers.

Become a Super Affiliate Marketer

Affiliate marketing can be an easy and effective way to bring in extra revenue for a small business. If you are just getting started in this area or want to take your affiliate marketing to the next level, try the tips in this Biz Penguin post by Oyundoyin Anthony.

