Brush Up on TikTok Marketing at Upcoming Online Event

If you think TikTok is just for the kids … well, you may be partly right. It’s definitely a social media platform for younger generations.

But they’re consumers, too. And they could be interested in your brand, if only they knew about it.

An upcoming free online event may help you learn more about TikTok and what it can do for your brand. On July 22, you can check out the online event “How Brands are Winning on TikTok” and see for yourself.

The event promises advice from people who’ve “mastered” TikTok and know what sort of strategies there can work for a small business like yours. And the best part … it’s free!

To learn more and register for this free online event, click the link below.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

And don’t forget to check out all these other great small business events coming up in the near future.

Fostering Girls in STEM to be Women in Tech

July 15, 2020, Chicago, IL

How can we create an environment, in both schools and businesses, which encourages women to enter and advance in the tech field? This event will focus on opportunities in Chicago to engage young girls in STEM education and prepare them for studies and careers in technology. Whether you are a parent, child, manager, or CEO – our discussion will bring relevant insight for all.

How Brands Are Winning on TikTok, Free Online Event

July 22, 2020, Online

Join in this chat with global digital marketing leaders who have mastered TikTok, as they share what kind of content and marketing strategies can increase growth and brand engagement on this ever popular platform.

Small Business Expo 2020 – BOSTON

August 13, 2020, Boston, MA

Small Business Expo is the most anticipated business-to-business networking & educational event, trade show & conference for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business. Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts.

Small Business Expo 2020 – PHILADELPHIA

October 28, 2020, Philadelphia, PA

Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a “must attend” event. Small Business Expo is the #1 Business to Business Networking Event for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.