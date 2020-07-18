Discover How Small Businesses are Rebounding in this B2SMB Event

The B2SMB Institute is hosting a live virtual forum coming up this week that no small business executive should miss, especially now.

The 2020 Leaders’ Forum will hold live keynotes, panels, workshops & more at convenient times July 21 thru 23, all virtually accessible. From partnership breakouts and virtual receptions, you’ll have opportunities to meet and greet your peers rising to meet today’s Small Business marketplace challenges.

This year’s event got re-planned on account of the ever-changing business landscape caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Each day brings new challenges and connecting withe peers and hearing from industry leaders can help you plot your next steps in not only allowing your business to survive this situation but to come out ahead when things return to a sense of normal.

B2SMB is titling this forum “The Rebound”.

There are two forums, in particular, that you can’t miss. Two Super Panels will convene throughout the day.

First, join the following small business leaders as they discuss influencers and the state of small business:

Anita Campbell, publisher of Small Business Trends

Ivana Taylor, DIY Marketers

John Lawson, Colder Ice Media

Steve Strauss, MrAllBiz.com

That starts at 11a.m. (Eastern) on July 22.

Later in the day on July 22, join the following small business experts as they discuss small business needs right now:

Anita Campbell

Eric Groves, CEO of Alignable

Doug Llewellyn, CEO of Business.com

That forum gets underway at 1 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday.

The B2SMBI Leaders Forum officially gets underway on Tuesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. (Eastern) and wraps up on Friday, July 24 at 1 a.m. (Eastern).

Learn more about the event here. Register for this event today and get a 25% discount on the cost.

Register Now

