Technology and Comedy Converge to Help Small Business Owners Connect

Your most memorable moments probably include laughter. And this is what the LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is looking to capitalize on.
This is a digital networking conference merging the world of tech and comedy. The goal is to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses by providing informative and personalized networking opportunities.
The LUCS will provide attendees with curated networking opportunities with the help of knowledgeable LinkUp managers. By taking care of the ground work and providing a social environment, LUCS lets you focus on making meaningful connections.
The conference will also have global visionaries, corporate gurus, entrepreneurs, and industry influencers as keynote speakers.
The LUCS will take place online on Nov. 12.
Click on the button and get your tickets now.
Image: linkUp Conference Show