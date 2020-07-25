Technology and Comedy Converge to Help Small Business Owners Connect

Your most memorable moments probably include laughter. And this is what the LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is looking to capitalize on.

This is a digital networking conference merging the world of tech and comedy. The goal is to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses by providing informative and personalized networking opportunities.

The LUCS will provide attendees with curated networking opportunities with the help of knowledgeable LinkUp managers. By taking care of the ground work and providing a social environment, LUCS lets you focus on making meaningful connections.

The conference will also have global visionaries, corporate gurus, entrepreneurs, and industry influencers as keynote speakers.

The LUCS will take place online on Nov. 12.

Click on the button and get your tickets now.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Small Business Expo 2020 – BOSTON

August 13, 2020, Boston, MA

Small Business Expo is the most anticipated business-to-business networking & educational event, trade show & conference for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business. Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts.

Small Business Expo 2020 – PHILADELPHIA

October 28, 2020, Philadelphia, PA

Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a “must attend” event. Small Business Expo is the #1 Business to Business Networking Event for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business.

LinkUpConferenceShow

November 12, 2020, Online

LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.