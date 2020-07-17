In the News – More Customers Support Businesses Following Safety Guidelines

Does your small business follow local and national safety guidelines for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic response?

While it may be easy to feel burdened by some of the restrictions and new rules, there’s another reason – outside of the obvious safety concerns – why you should do your best to follow these guidelines.

A new survey found that 59% of consumers want to support companies that are putting forth an effort to follow these guidelines.

That doesn’t mean you need to get tough with customers who won’t wear a face mask or stray within the recommended 6 feet of social distance of another shopper. Instead, it could mean doing the simple, common sense things like wiping down surfaces that could make lots of potential customers who remain apprehensive about the virus feel safer by shopping at your store.

Check out more info from this survey: 59% of Customers Will Support a Business Following COVID Safety Guidelines

And for the rest of the week in small business news, check out our roundup below:

Small Business News

The Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index for June 2020 is reporting small business loan approval rates continue to rebound. Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index June 2020 Applications for small business loans rebounded from 11.5% in May to 13.5% in June, the Index shows.

Did you know that you can still get approved for a small business loan with a bad credit score? You’ll need to find the right lender and have your paperwork in order but it’s certainly possible. Check out our article on advice for getting a small business loan with bad credit for more information.

A total of62% of small business owners will fight to keep staff levels the same for the rest of the year. The expectation to maintain staff levels comes despite the disruption many businesses are facing in the wake of the pandemic. This statistic was unveiled by research carried out by PostcardMania, providers of innovative marketing solutions.

Workplace dynamics have evolved significantly in recent months following the COVID-19 outbreak. To help businesses evolve with changing times, Paychex Inc. recently released enhanced Paychex Flex features. Paychex Inc. is a leading provider of HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions.

Most CEOs maintain a positive and optimistic outlook about the market comeback from the Covid-19 lockdown. This was the finding of a study by Chief Outsiders, a leading US Chief Marketing Officer firm. The ‘CEO Recovery Insights’ report involved a survey of the CEOs of more than 170 mid-sized businesses.

American Express and SAP Concur recently announced two digital integrations to help businesses streamline and automate invoicing and expenses. The first offering is an integration that allows American Express Business and Corporate Card customers to integrate with Concur Invoice. This tool uses machine learning to capture both digital and paper invoices.

There is no doubt that this pandemic will stress every small business in many ways. How can you figure out if your company will be one that survives and thrives? On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I put this question to one of the few small business owners that I have met in my career that understand the intricacies of running a company successfully.

Most small businesses are struggling to increase their sales amid the coronavirus crisis. Is your business also finding it difficult to attract customers these days? If yes, then the latest offering from VizyPay can help you out. VizyPay, a leading player in the payment processing industry, recently launched its first customer loyalty program and online ordering system.

Kentucky is the most connected state on social media. You read that right … Kentucky. That’s the result of a recent survey of social media users by Teneo.

Almost 40% of employees say they feel less productive since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. To help lift wellbeing and productivity, 57% of employers now offer mental or emotional support for employees. These changing workplace behaviors were unveiled by research by Clutch, specialists in B2B research, ratings, and reviews.